Vote: Who has been the North Suncoast high school football MVP so far in 2024?
With only a couple weeks left in the 2024 regular season in Florida high school football and the postseason approaching, which players have put themselves in the conversation for the MVP of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best players from the area who have guided their teams to success with their performance this fall.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the MVP for this 2024 Florida North Suncoast high school football season.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Poll voting will end on December 1st, 11:59 p.m. ET
Xzavier Jackson, Sr., Zephyrhills
Quarterback has led the Gators to a 6-2 mark, completing 80 of 152 passes for 1,386 yards with 18 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns.
TJ Morrow, Sr., Land O’ Lakes
Running back has put together a strong year for the Gators (2-6), rushing for 1,102 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Chance Houston, So., Lanes O’ Lakes
Playing under center for the Gators (2-6), he has completed 96 of 167 passes for 1,302 yards with 12 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He has also rushed for three touchdowns.
Lincoln McManus, Sr., Fivay
Leading the Falcons to a 5-3 mark, the quarterback has completed 75 of 124 passes for 1,390 yards with 14 touchdowns against three interceptions.
Dillon Rose-Bailey, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
Signal caller has helped the Bulls go 8-0 so far this season, connecting on 61 of 98 passes for 1,031 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
JT Tipton, Jr., Lecanto
The Panthers are 6-3 with a high-powered passing game guided by Tipton, who has completed 121 of 172 throws for 1,828 yards with 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Cayden Thomas, Jr., Mitchell
The Mustangs are a perfect 8-0 with their quarterback completing 93 of 163 passes for 1,797 yards with 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has additionally run for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
Corey Simms, Jr., Mitchell
He has rushed for 1,050 yards with 17 touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, playing a big part in the Mustangs getting out to an 8-0 record on the season.
Jackson Hoyt, Sr., Nature Coast
Guiding the Sharks (4-4) on offense, the quarterback has completed 64 of 110 passes for 1,231 yards with 11 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has also run for 489 yards and three touchdowns.
Jaydn Wood, Sr., Gulf
The quarterback for the Buccaneers (3-5) has completed 75 of 135 passes for 1,213 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with rushing for 298 yards and three touchdowns. He has also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App