Vote: Who is the Central Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/25/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Central Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from February 17-22, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Jillian Truax, Spruce Creek
Truax went off in the Hawks’ 53-0 win over Lake Mary Prep, throwing for 210 yards and four touchdowns.
Kumari Wright, Lake Minneola
The Hawks’ quarterback was sensational in a 32-0 win over Tavares, accounting for 95 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Ansley Devos, Oviedo
The senior passer led the way in a 58-0 rout of Crooms Academy, completing 6-of-11 passes for 143 yards and four touchdowns.
Norah Garraughty, Lyman
Garraughty did a little bit of everything in a 26-13 victory over Lake Brantley, totaling 155 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns.
Kourtnie Locke, East Ridge
In the Knights’ 45-0 win over South Lake, Locker hauled in seven passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Emma Corr, New Smyrna Beach
The dual-threat quarterback was solid in the Barracudas’ 25-0 win over Mantanzas, totaling 154 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.
Avery McDonald, Orangewood Christian
McDonald was the offensive spark plug in a 39-0 win over Lake Mary Prep, totaling 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Greta Carlson, Pine Ridge
The senior passer paced Pine Ridge in a 18-0 win over Mantanzas and threw for 112 yards and two scores.
