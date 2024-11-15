Vote: Who is the Florida Boys Basketball Class 7A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off next week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Thursday, November 21 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Matthew Colin, Wellington
Colin enters his 17th season as the head coach at Wellington High School looking to capture the school’s first state championship since 2015.
Mark Griseck, Windermere
Griseck enters his 8th season as the head coach at Windermere High School, the only coach the Wolverines have had in their young history. Griseck has recorded over 400 wins in his lustrous coaching career.
Alan Hardy, Western
Hardy enters his 2nd season as the head coach at Western High School where the Wildcats finished with a 20-8 record in 2023-2024. Leading the team this season will be 6-7 senior forward Maddox Fowles.
Jason Looky, Cypress Bay
Looky led the Lightning to a 16-11 record in 2023-2024, reaching the Class 7A Region 4 Quarterfinals. Leading the team this season will be 6-3 senior combo guard Jaylen Bates.
Chris Maxon, Fort Pierce Central
Maxon enters his 13th season as the head coach at Fort Pierce Central where he helped lead the Cobras to an 18-11 record last season and winning the District 7A-7 Championship.
Andrew Moran, Columbus
Moran has led the Explorers to winning three consecutive state championships, as well as an appearance in the Hoophall Classic and City of Palms Classic.
Alex Ordoqui, Miami Palmetto
The Panthers finished with a 16-11 record in 2023-2024. They return their leading scorer from last season in 5-8 senior point guard Santiago Henriquez, who averaged 24.5 points per game as a junior.
Steven Reece, Oak Ridge
Reece enters his 8th season as the head coach at Oak Ridge High School. He has led the Pioneers to back-to-back final fours, including the Class 7A runner-up last season.
John St. Juste, Palm Beach Central
St. Juste enters his 2nd season as the head coach at Palm Beach Central, where he comes off a remarkable 20-win season last year. They will be led this season by 5-11 senior point guard Xavian Charles.
Tyrone Woodside, Winter Haven
Woodside enters his 16th season as the head coach at Winter Haven High School where he has reached the Final Four each of the previous three seasons.