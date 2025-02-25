Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/25/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Mid-Central Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from February 17-22, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Isabella Alexander, Buchholz
Alexander went off in a 44-0 win over Gainesville, completing 19 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns.
Katherine Galione, Buchholz
The sophomore defensive back was a ball hawk for the Bobcats, intercepting three passes.
Alee Horton, Keystone Heights
Horton was the workhorse in a narrow 20-19 win over Tocoi Creek, rushing for 103 yards on seven attempts and scoring two touchdowns.
Kailah Chery, Lake Weir
Despite coming in a 12-0 loss to Vanguard, Chery had a strong performance with a team-high seven flag pulls.
Amelia O’Brien, The Villages
The sophomore quarterback was solid in a 13-0 win over Crystal River, completing 10-of-26 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Bella Maurice, Belleview
Maurice helped lead the defensive effort in a 12-0 win over Lecanto, making nine flag pulls.
Jessica Tran, Suwannee
The senior signal caller paced the Bulldogs in a 12-6 victory over Taylor County. Tran threw for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
Natalia Strachan, Baker County
Strachan had a big game for Baker County in a 24-13 win over Keystone Heights, catching two passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi