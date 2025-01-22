Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/22/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 10 players for games played January 13-18.
We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 26 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Willie Brooks, Gainesville
Brooks finished with a team-high 13 points including a clutch 3-pointer in a 56-52 win over Santa Fe on January 16.
Adyn Corbin, The Villages Charter
Corbin finished with 18 points, four rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a 69-64 win over Olympia on January 17.
Chandler Davison, Forest (Ocala)
Davison finished with a game-high 28 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer to lift his team to a win over Eustis on January 18.
Dacarion Debose, Hawthorne
Debose finished with 15 points and six assists in a 66-54 loss to Williston on January 17.
Deandre Harvey, Williston
The 6-3 junior guard finished with a game-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field in a 76-31 win over Chiefland on January 13.
Xavier Kirkpatrick, Williston
Kirkpatrick finished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and four rebounds in a 76-31 win over Chiefland on January 13.
Juwan Scippio, Newberry
The 6-4 junior guard finished with 15 points, four assists, and three steals in a 72-31 win over Fort White on January 16.
Mason VunCannon, Trenton
VunCannon finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 52-44 win over Chiefland on January 17.
Chasion Wilson, Hawthorne
Wilson finished with a game-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field in a 52-33 win over Eastside on January 14.
Cornelius White, Gainesville
The 6-6 senior guard finished with a game-high 20 points in a 47-46 win over PK Yonge on January 14.
