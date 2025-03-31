Vote: Who is the North Suncoast Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (3/30/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's North Suncoast (Citrus, Hernando, Pasco counties) high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 24-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 6th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Kate Smith, Sunlake
The Seahawks' signal caller finished completing 21-of-26 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-0 victory over Bell Creek Academy. Smith also threw five touchdowns in a 39-0 win over Zephyrhills.
Reese Gerhart, Sunlake
Gerhart was the top pass catcher for Sunlake in the win over Bell Creek Academy, hauling in nine passes for 94 yards and two scores.
Taylor Mumma, River Ridge
The Royal Knights' signal caller had a huge night in a 32-0 victory over Hudson, completing 10-of-16 passes for 136 yards and four touchdowns.
Lauren Lee, River Ridge
Lee was the top pass catcher for River Ridge in the win over Cobras, hauling in five passes for 98 yards and four touchdowns.
Hailey Esenwein, Wiregrass Ranch
The Bulls' quarterback went off in a 25-0 victory over Wesley Chapel, finishing completing 20-of-25 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns.
Natalie Zuzek, Wiregrass Ranch
Zuzek was the leading wide receiver for Wiregrass Ranch, catching 11 passes for 132 yards and two scores.
Tajinae Bonney, Gulf
In a 12-6 victory over Angeline Academy, Bonney had herself a night and notched 10 flag pulls and six sacks.
Briann Coure, Mitchell
Coure was a ballhawk in the Mustangs' 20-0 victory over Fiva, with the defensive back tallying two interceptions.
Sophia Spiegel, Land O' Lakes
The Gators' quarterback led the way in a 38-0 rout over Anclote, with Spiegel completing 18-of-23 passes for 198 yards and five touchdowns.
J'Ziyah Munford, Springstead
Munford was the workhorse running the rock for the Eagles in a 14-13 victory over Sunlake, carrying the ball 15 times for 80 yards.
