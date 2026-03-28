Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Championship Scores, Live Updates, Recaps - March 28

MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament concludes on Saturday at Williams Arena with four state championship games.

The day begins with the Class 1A championship and ends with the Class 4A championship game.

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High School On SI will update this page with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 5 Hills-Beaver Creek

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 2 DeLaSalle

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 3 Minnehaha Academy

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 5 Chaska vs. No. 7 Apple Valley

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