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Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Championship Scores, Live Updates, Recaps - March 28

Follow the action throughout the final day of the 2026 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament
Jack Butler|
DeLaSalle junior guard Deon Wallace-Johnson in the 2026 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament Class 3A quarterfinal.
DeLaSalle junior guard Deon Wallace-Johnson in the 2026 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament Class 3A quarterfinal. | Jack Butler

MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament concludes on Saturday at Williams Arena with four state championship games.

The day begins with the Class 1A championship and ends with the Class 4A championship game.

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High School On SI will update this page with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 5 Hills-Beaver Creek

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 2 DeLaSalle

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 3 Minnehaha Academy

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 5 Chaska vs. No. 7 Apple Valley

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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