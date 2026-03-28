Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Championship Scores, Live Updates, Recaps - March 28
MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament concludes on Saturday at Williams Arena with four state championship games.
The day begins with the Class 1A championship and ends with the Class 4A championship game.
High School On SI will update this page with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.
CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 5 Hills-Beaver Creek
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 2 DeLaSalle
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Goodhue vs. No. 3 Minnehaha Academy
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 5 Chaska vs. No. 7 Apple Valley
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917