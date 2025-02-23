Vote: Who is the South Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/23/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's South Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from February 17-22, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Adrienne Rivera, Fort Pierce Central
Rivera, a senior signal caller for the Cobras, accounted for 237 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a 28-6 win over rival Westwood.
Kelsi Aquas, Palm Beach Central
The sophomore quarterback was solid in the Broncos' 26-7 victory over Forest Hill, throwing for 208 yards and two touchdowns.
Ava Alvarez, Miami Palmetto
Alvarez is fresh off of winning a Class 2A state title from last spring and looked good in a 34-0 win over Miami, throwing for 153 yards and three scores.
Sherice Newton, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Raiders' quarterback was stellar in a 47-0 rout of Lake Worth, completing 21-of-25 passes for 217 yards and five touchdowns.
Aubrey Fogel, Seminole Ridge
Another South Florida signal caller who had it going on last week was thge Hawks' sophomore. Fogel threw for 218 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Leonard.
Cadence Reed, South Fork
The junior athlete made plays on offense and defense in a 52-0 win over Tradition Prep, scoring two touchdowns and intercepting two passes.
Shazaria Williams, Southridge
Williams had a breakout receiving performance in a 33-7 win over Monsignor Pace, catching six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Rakyia Louis, Miami Edison
The junior signal caller went off in a 49-6 rout of Mater Lakes Academy, completing 19-of-23 passes for 320 yards and six scores.
