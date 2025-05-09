Vote: Who is the top returning girls basketball small forward in Florida in 2025-2026
High School on SI Florida is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Florida high school girls' basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting small forwards, making names for themselves, putting up efficient numbers during the 2024-2025 season.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Girls Basketball Small Forwards in the state of Florida
Kathleen Crawley, Bishop Kenny (Sophomore)
Crawley averaged 16.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Lady Crusaders last season.
Saniyah Hall, Montverde Academy (Junior)
Hall averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.8 steals per game for the Lady Eagles last season.
Alyssa Hallman, Hilliard (Junior)
The 6'0 rising senior averaged 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Red Flashes last season where they reached the Rural-Classification Championship Game.
Rudi Jessee, Lakeland Christian (Freshman)
Jessee averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season for the Lady Vikings.
Sofia Laria, Palmer Trinity (Freshman)
Laria averaged 9.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season for the Lady Falcons.
Asiana McCreary, Tocoi Creek (Sophomore)
McCreary averaged 9.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Lady Toros last season.
Avery Michels, The First Academy (Orlando) (Sophomore)
Michels averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Lady Royals last season.
Madeline Mignery, Cardinal Mooney (Sophomore)
The rising junior averaged 16.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Cougars last season, leading them to the Class 3A title.
Shaw Summer, St. Petersburg (Freshman)
Summer averaged 19.2 points and 13.0 rebounds per game for the Green Devils last season. Summer recorded 22 double-doubles in 28 games played last season.
Stephanie Vega, Doral Academy (Junior)
Vega averaged 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Firebirds last season.
