Riverside (Florida) names Toby Frazier head boys basketball coach
Riverside (Florida) has named Toby Frazier as their new head boys basketball coach, Frazier told High School on SI Wednesday.
Frazier coached the 2024-2025 season at Wolfson High School where they finished with just a 4-19 (.173) winning percentage.
Frazier replaces David Jones who coached the Generals for the past five seasons where he finished with a career record of 84-53 (.613) winning percentage where he won two district championships and reached the regional finals twice in his tenure.
Before coming to Wolfson, Frazier spent four seasons as the associate head coach at Atlantic Coast High School from 2010 to 2013 and then spent eight seasons from 2013 to 2021 at Paxon High School. He also served as a color commentator for the Jacksonville University men's basketball program from 2021 to 2024.
Between 2018 and 2021, Frazier comprised a record of 70-18 (.795) winning percentage while with the Golden Eagles where he led them to two district championships, two regional championships, two final four appearances, and was named the 2020 Florida Dairy Farmers Class 4A boys basketball coach of the year.
Frazier got his coaching career started during the 2006-2007 season where he served as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Edward Waters University.
