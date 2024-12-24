Vote: Who was the Top Junior Boys Basketball Player at the City of Palms Classic
The 51st Annual City of Palms Classic has come and gone, where High School on SI will nominate eight sophomores who shined at the nation’s most prestigious event.
We ask you to vote for the Top Junior at the City of Palms Classic. Voting will close on Sunday, December 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Kayden Allen, Montverde Academy
The nation’s No. 3 ranked shooting guard in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports finished with 7 points on 3-of-6 shooting in their opening-round win over Archbishop Carroll (Pennsylvania).
Ikenna Alozie, Dream City Christian (AZ)
Alozie finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-57 loss to Bullis School (Maryland) on December 20.
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy
Constanza finished with a double-double (23 points and 13 rebounds) in an 85-82 loss to La Lumiere (Indiana) on December 18.
Caleb Gaskins, Columbus
Gaskins finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in a quarterfinal win over Grayson (Georgia) on December 20.
Caleb Holt, Grayson (GA)
Holt had two 20-plus point outings at the City of Palms Classic in wins over Central Catholic (Oregon) and Millennium (Arizona).
Cameron Holmes, Millennium (AZ)
Holmes finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds in a win over Gateway Charter on December 18.
Dylan Mingo, Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Mingo led all scorers with 21 points in a commanding win over Westminster Academy on December 21.
Jalen Montonati, Owasso (OK)
Montonati finished with 34 points and five rebounds in an upset win over La Lumiere (Indiana) on December 21.
Cody Peck, IMG Academy
Peck finished with 11 points and four rebounds in a semifinal loss to Columbus on December 21.
Qayden Samuels, Bishop McNamara (MD)
Samuels finished with 34 points on 14-of-31 shooting from the field in a 73-63 loss to Faith Family Academy (Texas) on December 20.
