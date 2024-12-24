High School

Vote: Who was the Top Junior Boys Basketball Player at the City of Palms Classic

Here are the 10 nominations from last week's games

Scenes from the third place game between IMG Academy and Oak Ridge at the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. IMG Academy won.
The 51st Annual City of Palms Classic has come and gone, where High School on SI will nominate eight sophomores who shined at the nation’s most prestigious event.

We ask you to vote for the Top Junior at the City of Palms Classic. Voting will close on Sunday, December 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week's nominees: 

Here are the nominations:

Kayden Allen, Montverde Academy

The nation’s No. 3 ranked shooting guard in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports finished with 7 points on 3-of-6 shooting in their opening-round win over Archbishop Carroll (Pennsylvania). 

Ikenna Alozie, Dream City Christian (AZ)

Alozie finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-57 loss to Bullis School (Maryland) on December 20. 

Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy

Constanza finished with a double-double (23 points and 13 rebounds) in an 85-82 loss to La Lumiere (Indiana) on December 18. 

Caleb Gaskins, Columbus

Gaskins finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in a quarterfinal win over Grayson (Georgia) on December 20. 

Caleb Holt, Grayson (GA)

Holt had two 20-plus point outings at the City of Palms Classic in wins over Central Catholic (Oregon) and Millennium (Arizona).

Cameron Holmes, Millennium (AZ)

Holmes finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds in a win over Gateway Charter on December 18. 

Dylan Mingo, Long Island Lutheran (NY)

Mingo led all scorers with 21 points in a commanding win over Westminster Academy on December 21. 

Jalen Montonati, Owasso (OK)

Montonati finished with 34 points and five rebounds in an upset win over La Lumiere (Indiana) on December 21. 

Cody Peck, IMG Academy

Peck finished with 11 points and four rebounds in a semifinal loss to Columbus on December 21. 

Qayden Samuels, Bishop McNamara (MD)

Samuels finished with 34 points on 14-of-31 shooting from the field in a 73-63 loss to Faith Family Academy (Texas) on December 20. 

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

