Vote: Who was the Top Senior Boys Basketball Player at the City of Palms Classic
The 51st Annual City of Palms Classic has come and gone, where High School on SI will nominate eight sophomores who shined at the nation’s most prestigious event.
We ask you to vote for the Top Senior at the City of Palms Classic. Voting will close on Sunday, December 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Darius Acuff Jr, IMG Academy
Acuff finished with 33 points in a 78-75 quarterfinal win over La Lumiere (Indiana) on December 20.
Dante Allen, Montverde Academy
The Villanova signee finished with 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field in a 96-77 win over Archbishop Carroll (Pennsylvania) on December 18.
Mikel Brown Jr, DME Academy
Brown finished with a game-high 28 points in a win over Dream City Christian (Arizona) on December 22.
Cameron Boozer, Columbus
Boozer filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds in a win over Great Crossing (Kentucky) on December 19. He followed up with a 22-point and nine-rebound outing in the quarterfinal win over Grayson (Georgia) on December 20.
Jalen Haralson, La Lumiere (IN)
Haralson, a Notre Dame commit finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field in a 78-75 loss to IMG Academy on December 20.
CJ Ingram, Montverde Academy
The University of Florida commit finished with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field in a 68-63 win over Millennium (Arizona) on December 19. Followed up with a 22-point outing on 8-of-10 shooting from the field in a semifinal win over Oak Ridge on December 21.
Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy
The University of Florida signee finished with 41 points in an 85-82 loss to La Lumiere (Indiana) on December 18.
Kayden Mingo, Long Island Lutheran (NY)
The Penn State signee finished with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field in a 93-57 win over Gateway Charter on December 19.
Jaden Toombs, Dynamic Prep (TX)
Toombs, An SMU signee, finished with a team-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and seven rebounds in a 78-67 win over DME Academy on December 20.
Sadiq White, IMG Academy
White, A Syracuse signee, finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds in a 78-75 win over La Lumiere (Indiana) on December 20.
