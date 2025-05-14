High School

Walton (Florida) names Darren White head boys basketball coach

White was the head coach of the Walton football program for the previous four seasons, finishing with a 34-11 record in his tenure with the Braves.

Ross Van De Griek

According to WMBB-News-13's Karli Koskovich, the former Walton High School head football coach is coming out of retirement to coach the boys basketball program.

Keith White was named the head boys basketball coach on Tuesday where he will be replacing Matt Anderson who was named the new head boys basketball coach at Milton High School last month.

White originally announced his retirement from coaching back in December of 2024 and was the Dean of Students in his time at Walton High School.

White coached the Braves' football program for the previous four seasons where he compiled a record of 34-11 (.755) winning percentage and made four consecutive regional playoff appearances as well as winning a district championship in 2023 where he led the Braves to an 11-1 record.

“They asked me about stepping back into P.E. and being the boys basketball coach. So I’m going to try that for a little while and see how we can get that going.” White told WMBB-News-13.

Before coming over to Walton, White had coached boys basketball at Baker, Crestview, Holmes County, and Vernon where he brings over 30 years of coaching experience across Walton, Okaloosa, and Holmes counties and helped turn the Baker Gators into a Class 1A football powerhouse.

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

