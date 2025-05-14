Walton (Florida) names Darren White head boys basketball coach
According to WMBB-News-13's Karli Koskovich, the former Walton High School head football coach is coming out of retirement to coach the boys basketball program.
Keith White was named the head boys basketball coach on Tuesday where he will be replacing Matt Anderson who was named the new head boys basketball coach at Milton High School last month.
White originally announced his retirement from coaching back in December of 2024 and was the Dean of Students in his time at Walton High School.
White coached the Braves' football program for the previous four seasons where he compiled a record of 34-11 (.755) winning percentage and made four consecutive regional playoff appearances as well as winning a district championship in 2023 where he led the Braves to an 11-1 record.
“They asked me about stepping back into P.E. and being the boys basketball coach. So I’m going to try that for a little while and see how we can get that going.” White told WMBB-News-13.
Before coming over to Walton, White had coached boys basketball at Baker, Crestview, Holmes County, and Vernon where he brings over 30 years of coaching experience across Walton, Okaloosa, and Holmes counties and helped turn the Baker Gators into a Class 1A football powerhouse.
