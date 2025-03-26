Deandre Harvey wins Florida Dairy Farmers Rural-Classification player of the year
On Tuesday, Williston junior guard Deandre Harvey took home some more hardware as he was named the Rural-Classification Florida Dairy Farmers Player of the Year.
Harvey led the Red Devils to the regional final this season before their season came to an end in the hands of rural state champion Hawthorne.
The Red Devils finished the 2024-2025 season with a 16-12 record and played one of the more difficult schedules in the state partaking in Oak Ridge's Breast Cancer Awareness Classic and Kingdom of the Sun this season.
Harvey averaged 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 3.0 steals per game for the Red Devils this season.
In a regional final game on February 17 against Hawthorne, Harvey finished with a team-high 14 points in a 45-43 loss, which ended the Red Devils quest for a third consecutive state championship.
Harvey has announced he will be transferring to The Rock School for his senior season
Here are the eight Florida Dairy Farmer Overall Player of the Year Nominees:
7A: Cameron Boozer- Columbus; Boozer averaged 22.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game leading the Explorers to their fourth consecutive state title.
6A: Dwayne Wimbley- St. Thomas Aquinas; Led his team to a 30-2 record and the Class 6A state championship by averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
5A: Dylon Hanna- Blanche Ely; Led his team to a 20-9 record and the Class 5A state championship by averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
4A: Joshua Lewis- Blake (Tampa); Led his team to a 24-5 record and a spot in the regional finals by averaging 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.
3A: Shon Abaev- Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale); The McDonald’s All-America led his team to a 22-1 record and the Class 3A state title by averaging 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Signed with the University of Cincinnati.
2A: Alex Lloyd- Westminster Academy; Led his team to a spot in the regional semifinal before losing 76-75 to eventual state champion Riviera Prep. Averaged 27.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Signed with the University of Florida.
1A: Matthew Able- Sagemont; Led his team to a 22-8 record and the Class 1A state title by averaging 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.7 steals per game.
Rural: Deandre Harvey- Williston: Led his team to a 16-12 record and a spot in the regional finals by averaging 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Harvey will be playing at The Rock next season.
