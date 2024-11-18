3 potential college landing spots for Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis
Fresh off of Carrollton quarterback Juian Lewis' decommitment from the University of Southern California over the weekend, questions are swirling now surrounding his recruitment and where will the 5-star 2025 prospect eventually land.
Lewis reclassified from being a 2026 to 2025 before the season started, with plans on enrolling early at whichever school he ends up attending. Now for the quarterback, it's figuring where that location may end up being at as he re-opens his recruitment.
High School On SI takes a closer look at three schools we feel like could be potential college landing spots for the Carrollton star signal caller in the coming weeks ahead:
1. Colorado Buffaloes
Could current Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a potential 2025 NFL first round pick, be passing over the keys to Lewis in 2025? Well, if Deion Sanders and his staff could pull it off, they would become the latest Power 4 program to notch a 5-star quarterback for next season. There's plenty of reasons to believe in mutual interest between the two parties. Lewis July 21st official visit to Colorado while committed to USC was a sign that the quarterback certainly has some interest in Sanders' Buffaloes. Many recruiting experts believe this could end up being the landing spot for the Georgia quarterback.
2. Georgia Bulldogs
. ...Speaking of Georgia, the state that Lewis plays his high school football in, Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are hot on the trail after a visit by the Carrollton Trojan recently. There's no doubt Georgia is still in the mix after Lewis paid a visit to Athens ahead of the Bulldogs' impressive 31-17 win over No. 7 Tennessee. The thought of Lewis staying home in the Peach State would certainly be a treat for everyone in the state and there's reason to believe it's a strong possibility as well.
3. Indiana Hoosiers
A team that Lewis, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, that Lewis has expressed interest in is Indiana, one of the country's top rising programs under Curt Cignetti. The 63-year old Hoosiers' head coach has done a tremendous job with the program as they sit undefeated heading into a huge game with Ohio State this week. Cignetti and the Hoosiers could certainly make a very strong case in their pursuit of Lewis if they could pull off a win over the Buckeyes. There's no need of using Google to look up Cignetti, as he has built one of the country's top programs and it's become an attractive destination because of the results.
Down below is 247Sports' evaluation of Lewis:
A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others. Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist. Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification. Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains. Tailor made for a modern spread attack that wants to push the pace and constantly challenge defenses.
