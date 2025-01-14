Daniel 'Boone' Williams To Leave 5A Finalist Langston Hughes (Georgia) And Become Northside HC: Report
One of the top high school football coaches in the state of Georgia is switching up where he will be roaming sidelines on for 2025.
According to ITG's Phil Jones on Monday, Daniel 'Boone' Williams will be leaving Langston Hughes and taking the same position at Northside. Langston Hughes reached the AAAAA state championship this past season, falling 56-35 to champion Milton.
Williams took over back in 2019, with his first season as head coach being the toughest of them all, finishing 2-8. Since then, Williams began finding success and never looked back. The former Panthers' lead man compiled an overall record of 59-9, winning the 2022 AAAAAA state championship. Overall, Williams spent 14 seasons at Langston Hughes, with six of them as lead man.
It will be a rebuilding project for Williams at his next stop at Northside, as the Eagles went 2-8 in 2024.
With a state championship under his belt and just coming off an appearance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, hope for Northsde officials is Williams can take them to new heights starting with the 2025 campaign.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi