Fear of God Athletics upset RWE in wild High School basketball finish
The second round of the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball playoffs was filled with shocking upsets, as underdogs prevailed in key matchups.
The Cold Hearts, considered heavy underdogs, advanced to the semifinals after defeating the Blue Checks in a best-of-three series. Their victory set up a highly anticipated showdown between RWE and Fear of God Athletics, which also played its series finale on Sunday.
Despite entering as favorites, RWE fell to Fear of God Athletics, who secured a spot in the semifinals. The game ended in controversy, as overtime rules dictated that the first team to reach 97 points would win. With RWE leading 96-95, Tee Bartlett committed a foul, sending Fear of God Athletics to the free-throw line. They converted both shots, clinching a dramatic victory.
Many fans expressed frustration over the officiating. This controversy followed another heated moment earlier in the day when Blue Checks star Kaden Magwood was ejected for throwing punches in their loss to the Cold Hearts.
RWE was widely expected to challenge the City Reapers in the semifinals, with a healthy lineup featuring standout players Taylen Kinney and Jasper Johnson. However, their postseason run ended abruptly. Kinney, sidelined for most of the series due to injury, was only available for the finale, but it was too late to turn the tide.
With the semifinals set, Fear of God Athletics and the Cold Hearts continue their Cinderella runs in the OTE playoffs.
More From This Author (Caleb Sisk)
- Tristen Keys is becoming a crown jewel prospect for top programs
- JellyFam's Ayomi Odetoyinbo details his decision to sign with Colgate University
- Zion Elee's commitment to Maryland could be program changing
- Louisiana QB prospect Malachi Zeigler talks recruitment, Elite 11, and future goals
- OTE star Cayden Daughtry discusses rare success at the age of 15
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 off-season and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App