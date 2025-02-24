High School

Fear of God Athletics upset RWE in wild High School basketball finish

Upsets Shake Up OTE Playoffs as Cold Hearts, Fear of God Athletics Advance

Caleb Sisk

6-foot-8 Shon Abaev is a left-handed guard/forward who has been lighting up his senior season playing for Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite League. The Cincinnati Bearcats and their coaching staff was present to watch him play Friday night.
6-foot-8 Shon Abaev is a left-handed guard/forward who has been lighting up his senior season playing for Fear of God Athletics in the Overtime Elite League. The Cincinnati Bearcats and their coaching staff was present to watch him play Friday night. / Scott Springer/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second round of the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball playoffs was filled with shocking upsets, as underdogs prevailed in key matchups.

The Cold Hearts, considered heavy underdogs, advanced to the semifinals after defeating the Blue Checks in a best-of-three series. Their victory set up a highly anticipated showdown between RWE and Fear of God Athletics, which also played its series finale on Sunday.

Despite entering as favorites, RWE fell to Fear of God Athletics, who secured a spot in the semifinals. The game ended in controversy, as overtime rules dictated that the first team to reach 97 points would win. With RWE leading 96-95, Tee Bartlett committed a foul, sending Fear of God Athletics to the free-throw line. They converted both shots, clinching a dramatic victory.

Many fans expressed frustration over the officiating. This controversy followed another heated moment earlier in the day when Blue Checks star Kaden Magwood was ejected for throwing punches in their loss to the Cold Hearts.

RWE was widely expected to challenge the City Reapers in the semifinals, with a healthy lineup featuring standout players Taylen Kinney and Jasper Johnson. However, their postseason run ended abruptly. Kinney, sidelined for most of the series due to injury, was only available for the finale, but it was too late to turn the tide.

With the semifinals set, Fear of God Athletics and the Cold Hearts continue their Cinderella runs in the OTE playoffs.

