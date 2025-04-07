Georgia high school football: Marietta releases 2025 schedule
Georgia high schools have started to release their schedules for next football season, including Marietta, which recently released its full 2025 slate.
The Marietta Blue Devils finished the 2024 season with a 2-8 record. Some of the Blue Devils' losses were to Gainesville, Walton and North Cobb.
Marietta has had success in the past led by stars such as Harrison Bailey, who is now with the Florida Gators.
The Blue Devils are hoping to bounce back in a major way next season. Their 2025 football schedule goes as follows:
• at Osborne (8/9)
• at Gainesville (8/15)
• at West Forsyth (8/22)
• McEachern (8/29)
• Hillgrove (9/5)
• at Wheeler (9/12)
• Etowah (9/19)
• at Walton (10/3)
• North Cobb (10/10)
• at Cherokee (10/24)
• North Paulding (10/31)
While many games are interesting, the one that catches many people's attention is the game against McEachern. In their last meeting, McEachern narrowly edged the Blue Devils in a shootout.
The Blue Devils will be led by new head coach Cameron Duke, who joined the Blue Devils in January.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
