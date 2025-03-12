Georgia high school football: Thomasville announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Thomasville Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bulldogs will play 10 games, including two road contests against Fitzgerald and Thomas County Central.
Among other teams on the schedule are Brooks County, Brantley County, Cairo, Jeff Davis and on the road against Worth County.
Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 THOMASVILLE BULLDOGS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: vs. Dougherty (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: vs. Brooks County
Aug. 22: at Pelham
Aug. 29: vs. Cairo
Sep. 5: at Thomas County Central
Sep. 19: at Bacon County
Sep. 26: vs. Jeff Davis
Oct. 3: at Worth County
Oct. 10: vs. Fitzgerald
Oct. 17: at Brantley County
Oct. 31: vs. Berrien
More From High School On SI
• Virginia high school track star says hitting opponent in the head with baton was an accident
• Fake College Recruiter Arrested: Malcolm Walker Scammed Families Out of Thousands, Police Say
• Donovan McNabb's son offered by Michael Vick's Norfolk State
• 2025 Way-Too-Early Top 25 National High School Football Rankings: Mater Dei leads the pack
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi