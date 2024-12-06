High School

Lee County vs. Milton: Live score, updates from Georgia football 5A state semifinals

Two undefeated high school football teams from opposite ends of the state play for a spot in the GHSA championship game

Mike Swanson

Ethan Barbour and the Milton Eagles play Lee County on Friday, Dec. 6, for a spot in the Class 5A Georgia state championship game.
Ethan Barbour and the Milton Eagles play Lee County on Friday, Dec. 6, for a spot in the Class 5A Georgia state championship game. / Photo by Matt Christopher (2024)

A reigning state champion takes on a former back-to-back state champion Friday, Dec. 6, for a spot in the Georgia high school football Class 5A final.

The Milton Eagles are the reigning GHSA Class 7A state champions, while the Lee County Trojans won back-to-back Class 6A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

Both teams are undefeated and nationally ranked in 2024 entering their state semifinal matchup, with Milton ranked No. 4 and Lee County No. 22 in the SBLive/SI national Top 25.

Follow along below for live updates from the 5A state semifinal game between Milton and Lee County, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 6.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required)

Lee County vs. Milton, Class 5A state semifinal live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON

Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

