Lee County vs. Milton: Live score, updates from Georgia football 5A state semifinals
A reigning state champion takes on a former back-to-back state champion Friday, Dec. 6, for a spot in the Georgia high school football Class 5A final.
The Milton Eagles are the reigning GHSA Class 7A state champions, while the Lee County Trojans won back-to-back Class 6A state titles in 2017 and 2018.
Both teams are undefeated and nationally ranked in 2024 entering their state semifinal matchup, with Milton ranked No. 4 and Lee County No. 22 in the SBLive/SI national Top 25.
Follow along below for live updates from the 5A state semifinal game between Milton and Lee County, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 6.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required)
Lee County vs. Milton, Class 5A state semifinal live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
