Recruiting news: Jakeyveon Parker (Macon County, Georgia) confirms spring game visit
Many top high school football players have started to determine the colleges they will be visiting for spring games.
With plenty of college football teams holding out of the spring game, options have started to become limited for players across the country.
One of the players who is set to visit a popular spring game is Jakeyveon Parker, a Macon County (Georgia) running back who measures in at 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds as a four-star recruit according to Rivals.
Parker has visited Georgia and Tennessee this spring and is set to visit a third school during the spring game.
"I’m visiting Georgia Tech on the 12th for their annual White and Gold spring football game," Parker told High School On SI.
Parker received an offer from Georgia Tech this year and will be visiting for the spring game, and the Yellow Jackets hope to land one of the best 2027 running backs and players in Georgia.
