Tennessee high school baseball: Baylor-McCallie set to play on MiLB field
Whether it's baseball, football, basketball or any other sport, it is well-known that the McCallie Blue Tornadoes and the Baylor Red Raiders are not fond of each other.
Baylor and McCallie are set for a huge baseball matchup April 16, and the stakes are even higher this time as they will be playing in front of a much larger crowd and in a much larger stadium.
The Chattanooga Lookouts are set to host the two rivals inside AT&T Field in the final season for the stadium. The Lookouts will be playing in a new stadium in 2026 as part of the MiLB deal that forced many minor league teams to get a new stadium.
The Lookouts are a Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
The Red Raiders have many talented players on their roster, including Jax Bishop, a star pitcher. He is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
As for the McCallie Blue Tornadoes, they also have many talented players, including Chris Moore on the mound.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Can Louisville commit Briggs Cherry lead Baylor School to a state championship?
- Fans react to Perry (Arizona) star Koa Peat's college decision
- Baylor School releases 2025 Tennessee high school football schedule
- Bryce James could be next great Arizona Wildcats star
- 5-star quarterback Faizon Brandon confirms he will compete at Elite 11 in Georgia
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App