High School

Tennessee high school baseball: Baylor-McCallie set to play on MiLB field

The Chattanooga Lookouts will host the two rivals inside AT&T Field

Caleb Sisk

Children watch the Tennessee Smokies baseball game against the Chattanooga Lookouts at The Dream Connection's reunion and celebration on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 in Sevierville, Tenn.
Children watch the Tennessee Smokies baseball game against the Chattanooga Lookouts at The Dream Connection's reunion and celebration on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 in Sevierville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether it's baseball, football, basketball or any other sport, it is well-known that the McCallie Blue Tornadoes and the Baylor Red Raiders are not fond of each other.

Baylor and McCallie are set for a huge baseball matchup April 16, and the stakes are even higher this time as they will be playing in front of a much larger crowd and in a much larger stadium.

The Chattanooga Lookouts are set to host the two rivals inside AT&T Field in the final season for the stadium. The Lookouts will be playing in a new stadium in 2026 as part of the MiLB deal that forced many minor league teams to get a new stadium.

The Lookouts are a Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

The Red Raiders have many talented players on their roster, including Jax Bishop, a star pitcher. He is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.

As for the McCallie Blue Tornadoes, they also have many talented players, including Chris Moore on the mound.

More from this author (Caleb Sisk)

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Tennessee