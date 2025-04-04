Tennessee high school football: Powell releases 2025 schedule
Powell High School has done a great job when it comes to getting players to the next level. This includes Walter Nolen, who has solidified himself as one of the best NFL prospects at the defensive tackle position.
The Panthers are looking to mold their next athlete into a college star with their upcoming 2025 stretch of what looks to be fun and intriguing games.
Powell is one of the many teams to release its schedule recently, and the Panthers will play against several tough teams, including West to end the regular season.
The schedule goes as follows:
• Anderson County (8/22)
• at Farragut (8/29)
• Halls (Rivalry Thursday 9/4)
• at William Blount (9/12)
• at Karns (9/19)
• Knox Central (9/26)
• Campbell County (10/3
• Jefferson County (10/17)
• at Clinton (10/24)
• at West (Rivalry Thursday 10/30)
The Panthers finished the 2024 season with a 9-3 record. They will look to right their wrongs as two of their losses came to teams on their schedule: Anderson County and West High School. Powell's final loss was by one point in the playoffs against Sevier County.
The Panthers will be led by Matt Lowe, who has been with the Panthers for many seasons after returning to the program in 2018.
