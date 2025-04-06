Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Recruiting: Jakeyveon Parker, "Tennessee Is at the Top of My List"

Jakeyveon "Noah" Parker recaps his Tennessee Volunteers visit.

Caleb Sisk

2027 RB Jakeyveon "Noah" Parker during a high school game
2027 RB Jakeyveon "Noah" Parker during a high school game / Jakeyveon Parker
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have started to pinpoint some 2027 recruiting prospects and targets, including Jakeyveon “Noah” Parker.

Parker is a 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back from Macon County High School in Montezuma, Georgia. He holds many offers, including Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, and many more.

Parker was on a visit to Tennessee on Saturday. Following his visit, he caught up with Vols On SI.

“The visit went great! It was a great because of the energy in the room and the energy from everyone on the field, from the players to the coaches to the camera. Truly, from everyone,” the Georgia high school star stated.

Parker had the opportunity to see Coach De’Rail Sims who is his position coach and in his second year as the RB coach.

“I enjoyed being around Coach De’Rail Sims because he’s the running back coach, and I learned a lot from different standpoints he was teaching in his RB room.”

Parker had the opportunity to attend practice. He shared his takeaways below.

“What stood out at practice to me was that competitiveness there and the way the players were communicating with one another helping one another out.”

The Tennessee Volunteers are now at the top of Parker’s list as he continues through the process.

“Tennessee is at the top of my list right now.”

