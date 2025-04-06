High School

4-star safety Craig Tutt of Oakland (Tennessee) names top 3 schools

Tutt is a primary target for many schools, but three have started to stand out

Caleb Sisk

2026 four-star safety Craig Tutt on a visit to Tennessee
2026 four-star safety Craig Tutt on a visit to Tennessee

One of Tennessee's best high school football prospects has started to narrow his list as he looks into visiting schools and prepares for a possible summer decision.

Craig Tutt is a 2026 safety from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Tutt is one of the top prospects in the country as he is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He is a primary target for many schools, but three schools have started to stand out.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss and Michigan are in my top three right now," Tutt said during his Tennessee visit April 5.

"There's not really a leader."

He will take an official visit to each of the programs, with the possibility of visiting other schools.

"Ole Miss, Michigan and Tennessee are the three schools I will officially visit for sure," Tutt said.

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

