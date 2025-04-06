4-star safety Craig Tutt of Oakland (Tennessee) names top 3 schools
One of Tennessee's best high school football prospects has started to narrow his list as he looks into visiting schools and prepares for a possible summer decision.
Craig Tutt is a 2026 safety from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Tutt is one of the top prospects in the country as he is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He is a primary target for many schools, but three schools have started to stand out.
"Tennessee, Ole Miss and Michigan are in my top three right now," Tutt said during his Tennessee visit April 5.
"There's not really a leader."
He will take an official visit to each of the programs, with the possibility of visiting other schools.
"Ole Miss, Michigan and Tennessee are the three schools I will officially visit for sure," Tutt said.
