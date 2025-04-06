KJ McClain of Saint Joseph Regional (New Jersey) confirms 2 official visits
The Tennessee Volunteers had many visitors on campus a week ago as part of a huge Saturday visitor list. Among the most intriguing players was KJ McClain.
McClain told the media he had a good time on his visit, and he said two schools are for sure getting an official visit in the summer.
"I'm narrowing it down. I would love to take an official visit to Tennessee, but the date has yet to be set. The other one that's for sure is Michigan State," McClain said.
There likely will be more visits as the three-star (247Sports) cornerback has started to get more offers. He attends Saint Joseph Regional High School in New Jersey and is the brother of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain.
