KJ McClain of Saint Joseph Regional (New Jersey) confirms 2 official visits

The cornerback is the brother of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain

New Jersey high school football star KJ McClain
The Tennessee Volunteers had many visitors on campus a week ago as part of a huge Saturday visitor list. Among the most intriguing players was KJ McClain.

McClain told the media he had a good time on his visit, and he said two schools are for sure getting an official visit in the summer.

"I'm narrowing it down. I would love to take an official visit to Tennessee, but the date has yet to be set. The other one that's for sure is Michigan State," McClain said.

There likely will be more visits as the three-star (247Sports) cornerback has started to get more offers. He attends Saint Joseph Regional High School in New Jersey and is the brother of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain.

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

