Stephens County (Georgia) names Tess Wright as new head girls basketball coach

Wright spent the previous three seasons coaching at Lumpkin County, going 43-40 in her tenure with the Lady Indians. Wright won a regional title with the Lady Indians in 2023.

Ross Van De Griek

According to WNEG Radio, Stephens County (Georgia) has named Tess Wright as their new head girls basketball coach on Thursday.

Wright will be replacing long-time head coach Jerry Brown who is set to retire at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 school year. Brown had been the coach at Stephens County since 1979 where he brought in 45 years of coaching experience.

Wright previously served as the head girls basketball coach at Lumpkin County for the previous three seasons where the Lady Indians reached the Final Four once in 2023, followed by two consecutive losing seasons.

Prior to Lumpkin County High School, Wright was an assistant on the girls' basketball program as well as serving as an assistant on the girls' tennis staff at Calhoun High School from 2019 to 2023.

Wright played her high school basketball days at Calhoun High School from 2011 to 2014 as well as playing her collegiate basketball days at Thomas University in Georgia from 2014 to 2018.

Ross Van De Griek
