Stephens County (Georgia) names Tess Wright as new head girls basketball coach
According to WNEG Radio, Stephens County (Georgia) has named Tess Wright as their new head girls basketball coach on Thursday.
Wright will be replacing long-time head coach Jerry Brown who is set to retire at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 school year. Brown had been the coach at Stephens County since 1979 where he brought in 45 years of coaching experience.
Wright previously served as the head girls basketball coach at Lumpkin County for the previous three seasons where the Lady Indians reached the Final Four once in 2023, followed by two consecutive losing seasons.
Prior to Lumpkin County High School, Wright was an assistant on the girls' basketball program as well as serving as an assistant on the girls' tennis staff at Calhoun High School from 2019 to 2023.
Wright played her high school basketball days at Calhoun High School from 2011 to 2014 as well as playing her collegiate basketball days at Thomas University in Georgia from 2014 to 2018.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
More From High School On SI
Florida high school football: Viera announces 2025 scheduleTrinity Catholic (Florida) names Timothy Feigenbaum new boys basketball head coachFormer Duncanville basketball coach David Peavy is reportedly headed to Southeastern Prep (Florida)Key Oregon Ducks commit spurns Mario Cristobal, Miami, shuts down recruitment: 'Officially over'IMG Academy football to travel and face The Hun School (New Jersey) in 2025