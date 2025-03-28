Trinity Catholic (Florida) names Timothy Feigenbaum new boys basketball head coach
On Thursday, Trinity Catholic named Tim Feigenbaum as its new head boys basketball coach.
Feigenbaum is no stranger to the Mid-Central Florida area, where he played his high school basketball career at Forest High School and Vanguard High School in Ocala from 2005 to 2008. He eventually went on to be an assistant coach at Vanguard High School and head JV coach under coach Travis Licht's staff.
Trinity Catholic is coming off a 10-15 season in 2024-2025 where they were coached under long-time College of Central Florida and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College head men's basketball coach Tim Ryan who spent over 20 years coaching at the collegiate level.
With Ryan's recent departure, The Celtics will be now under their third head boys basketball coach in three years after Carlos Villalobos coached during the 2023-2024 season where the Celtics went 9-16 before leaving to be the top assistant at The Villages Charter under Colt McDowell.
