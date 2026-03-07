Jayson Tatum’s Return Starts the Celtics’ Championship Clock

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum crossed over and turned downhill, with nothing but daylight between him and the rim. The first six minutes of Tatum’s return to the Celtics’ lineup against Dallas on Friday had been rocky. One jumper was long, another missed everything. The rust from a 298-day layoff was hard to shake. But here he was, early in the second quarter, with a clear path to his first points of this NBA season. He took two steps, rose up … and muffed it, pushing the ball off the rim.

For Tatum, it was an awkward moment. And it was the last. Minutes later, Tatum dunked home a Payton Pritchard miss. On the next possession, he knocked down a stepback three. He scored seven points in the third quarter, helping Boston build a double-digit lead. After missing his first six shots, Tatum made six of his next 10. In 27 minutes, Tatum collected 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, powering Boston to a 120–100 win.

“It was like a surreal feeling,” said Tatum. “But then it just kind of felt normal.”

Normal. It’s what Tatum has sought for nearly 10 months—“42 ½ weeks,” Tatum noted—what he’s craved since that night in New York City changed everything forever. For eight years Tatum had been an ironman, playing in more than 90% of Boston’s games. When his Achilles ruptured late in Game 4 of the conference semifinals last season, Tatum questioned everything.

When he could come back.

If he could come back.

Said Tatum, “I wasn’t sure what the future was going to hold.”

Now he does. Nearly 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off, Tatum ducked out of a tunnel from Boston’s locker room, with a sea of white-shirted fans waiting for him. More than 19,000 packed TD Garden on Friday, each with a shirt bearing Tatum’s name resting on their seats. Tatum extended his arms as he walked to the floor, slapping hands with anyone within reach.

As he warmed up, that normal feeling returned. He shot from his spots, with longtime Celtics assistant Matt Reynolds resuming his role as Tatum’s pregame defender. Tatum and Reynolds have a nightly routine: When he hits a certain spot, the two kick the ball back and forth until Tatum launches a running three. If he makes it, Reynolds owes five pushups. At the end of his warmup, Tatum fired one up. He made it. Reynolds hit the floor.

It has been two years since Boston played in the NBA Finals. This atmosphere felt similar. Tatum was introduced last, with Jaylen Brown taking the penultimate spot. For nearly a decade the Tatum-Brown dynamic has been dissected, and this week offered another opportunity to pick at the bone. On Thursday, Brown told the Cousins podcast—co-hosted by Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady—that he and Tatum discussed what they needed to do to win.

Said Brown, “We’re on the same page.”

Brown has been stellar in Tatum’s absence, an All-Star, a surefire first-team All-NBA candidate who has worked his way into the MVP conversation. But Brown has had to shoulder a heavy workload this season. He sat out Boston’s win over Milwaukee on Monday and like the rest of the team looked sluggish in a blowout loss to Charlotte two nights later. For Brown, for the Celtics, Tatum’s return could not have come at a better time.

“It was good to have him back out there,” said Brown. “Me and JT have played together for nine-plus years now. And when he got hurt, I had a front-row seat. I saw how everything transpired. I know it’s been a difficult journey, mentally and physically. But to see him and him coming back … it started his story arc to getting back to who he is and who he wants to be. And I’m excited.”

As anxious as Tatum was to return to the Boston lineup, he’s been clear: He’s not back to screw things up. For months Tatum has watched the Celtics thrive in his absence, grinding out the NBA’s second-best offensive rating. Before the game, Tatum addressed the team, letting them know how he appreciated what they have accomplished and how much it motivated him while he was working his way back.

“Going through rehab and being injured is lonely,” said Tatum. “And it’s not intentional, but it’s just a lot. I couldn’t practice for a while. I couldn’t be in the game. When they were on the court, I was in the weight room having to do my own thing. So you feel isolated in a sense. But I just expressed that being around as much as possible, going to games, being on a plane really made me feel like I was still very much a part of the team and how thankful to the group of just being themselves that I was.”

Tatum is back, and now the question is just how far can this team go? Detroit is the class of the Eastern Conference, and the Knicks have plenty of firepower. And whoever comes out of the Western Conference will be a Goliath. But a Boston team 20 games over .500 without Tatum just added a top-five player back to the mix. And has 19 more games to work him back into shape.

“We have a challenge in front of us this year,” said Brown. “And I think challenges [are] what makes you great. Our challenge is trying to lead another deep playoff run. Balancing all that [and] at the same time welcoming our brother back onto the floor.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for me. It’s going to be a great challenge for all of us. It’s going to test all of our patience. It’s going to test our humility. All of the above. So we got to just be prepared for it to be some ups and downs. I’m prepared for that.”

Tatum, too. That feeling he felt lying on the Madison Square Garden floor has not left him. “I had an idea of how my career was going to go and one night it changed,” said Tatum. He’d seen so many great athletes experience injuries but never believed he would be one of them. For 10 months the game he loved was taken away from him, and every day he thought about getting it back.

Said Tatum, “The fact that I was able to even be out there today was like a really big win for me.”

Indeed. As Tatum walked off the floor he was met by his son, Deuce. He wrapped an arm around his mother, Brandy Cole. He held them tight for several seconds before heading back for the same tunnel, where that same throng of fans were waiting for him. As the crowd roared, a broad smile crossed his face, and he raised his arms in triumph.

“This was a huge step, but I still got a long way to go,” said Tatum.

“But this was a really big step.”

