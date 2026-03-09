Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings - March 9, 2026

What a week!

In a seven-day span, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the High School On SI Top 25 girls basketball national rankings fell in their respective state tournaments, with Bishop McNamara losing to Bullis in the Maryland Private School final and Sierra Canyon going down to Sage Hill in the CIF Open Division SoCal region semifinals.

For the time being, that gives us a new No. 1 in the nation, with Johnston winning a third Iowa Class 5A title and keeping their two-plus year win streak going.

However, depending on the invitations going out in the coming days for Chipotle Nationals, we could see Bishop McNamara ascend to the top once again. But for now, let’s savor the perfection that the Dragons have crafted in the Midwest.

1. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (27-0)

Previous Rank: 3

Outlook: The Dragons ran their win streak to 79 straight by claiming their third consecutive Iowa Class 5A state title , beating Northwest (Waukee) 51-37 in the final.

2. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (29-3)

Previous Rank: 1

Outlook: The Mustangs saw their three-month unbeaten streak snapped in surprising fashion when they lost 62-50 to Bullis in the Maryland Private School state championship game .

3. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (33-2)

Previous Rank: 4

Outlook: The Knights reached the CIF Open Division SoCal region final by defeating Etiwanda 80-66.

4. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (27-2)

Previous Rank: 5

Outlook: The Monarchs won their CIF Open Division NorCal regional semifinal 74-46 over San Ramon Valley .

5. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (26-2)

Previous Rank: 6

Outlook: The Red Knights claimed the Missouri Class 6 District 3 title with a 63-31 rout of Lutheran St. Charles.

6. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (27-0)

Previous Rank: 7

Outlook: The Cavaliers, No. 1 in the High School On SI rankings , will play Menchville for the Virginia Class 5A championship after downing Fleming 57-43 in the semifinals.

7. Sage Hill (Newport Coast, CA) (28-5)

Previous Rank: 21

Outlook: The Lightning pulled the stunner of the postseason so far, taking down Sierra Canyon 57-54 in the semifinals of the CIF Open Division SoCal regional tournament .

8. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (30-3)

Previous Rank: 2

Outlook: The Trailblazers beat Sage Hill by 16 earlier in the season, but that result didn’t matter as lightning struck the second time around in the CIF Open Division SoCal regional semifinals.

9. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (32-0)

Previous Rank: 8

Outlook: The three-time defending Tennessee Class 4A champion Bears claimed the regional title 80-54 over Mount Juliet.

10. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (30-3)

Previous Rank: 10

Outlook: The Eagles’ semifinal loss to Ontario Christian in the CIF Open Division SoCal regional tournament leaves them plenty of time to prepare for the fourth annual The Throne national tournament.

11. Tualatin (Tualatin, OR) (25-1)

Previous Rank: 11

Outlook: The Timberwolves trounced two foes to advance to the Oregon Class 6A tournament, where High School On SI’s top-ranked team in the state will open defense of their title against West Salem.

12. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN) (27-2)

Previous Rank: 12

Outlook: The Royals earned the No. 1 seed in the Minnesota Class 4A tournament with a 78-59 win over Wayzata.

13. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (28-2)

Previous Rank: 13

Outlook: The Caseys beat St. Thomas Aquinas 68-32 to advance to tonight’s NJSIAA South Jersey Non-Public A tournament final.

14. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (22-6)

Previous Rank: 22

Outlook: The Bulldogs pulled the upset of the season thanks to senior guard Adora Nwude, who had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead them to a 62-50 win over Bishop McNamara in the Maryland Private School state tournament final .

15. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (18-5)

Previous Rank: 14

Outlook: The Crusaders were one of eight teams selected to participate in the fourth annual The Throne national tournament starting March 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

16. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA) (23-3)

Previous Rank: 16

Outlook: The Strivers won the Independent Schools National Championship and now hope to earn a berth to Chipotle Nationals.

17. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (23-3)

Previous Rank: 17

Outlook: The Gaels’ season ended three weeks ago.

18. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (28-2)

Previous Rank: 15

Outlook: The Moose’s season ended a week ago.

19. Hoover (Hoover, AL) (35-1)

Previous Rank: 18

Outlook: The Buccaneers captured their sixth straight Alabama Class 7A state title with a 61-43 victory over Bob Jones.

20. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (26-3)

Previous Rank: 19

Outlook: The Lancers will play Red Bank Catholic for the NJSIAA South Jersey Non-Public A championship after beating Paul VI 63-54 in the semifinals.

21. Wauwatosa East (Wauwatosa, WI) (28-0)

Previous Rank: 20

Outlook: The Red Raiders advanced to the Final Four of the Wisconsin Division 1 state tournament with a 97-60 win over Kenosha Bradford.

22. Miami Country Day (Miami, FL) (28-2)

Previous Rank: 23

Outlook: The Spartans won their fourth straight Florida Class 2A state championship with a 49-44 win over Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, giving coach Ochiel Swaby his state-record 11th title.

23. Pleasant Grove (Pleasant Grove, UT) (26-0)

Previous Rank: 25

Outlook: The Vikings captured their school’s first Utah Class 5A state title a week ago.

24. Friends Central (Wynnewood, PA) (27-5)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: After the Phoenix defeated Westtown in the PAISAA finals, they earned a spot in the eight-team The Throne national tournament.

25. Lancaster (Lancaster, TX) (33-5)

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Outlook: The Tigers took down previously unbeaten and then-No. 10 Westlake 51-37 to win the UIL Class 6A Division 2 championship.

Dropped Out

No. 10 Westlake

No. 24 Brennan