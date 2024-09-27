Hawaii high school football computer rankings (9/27/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Hawaii high school football season is here and High School on SI is debuting its first computer rankings of the season in the Aloha State.
Coming in at No. 1 on the latest Division 1 computer rankings are the Moanalua Menehunes with an impressive 5-1 record. Coming off an 13 point win against Kailua last Friday they look to hold off Radford who currently sits in the No. 2 position.
A quick look into the Division 1 - Open rankings show 3 undefeated squads at the top including Mililani, Campbell, and Kapolei.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Hawaii football computer rankings, as of Sept. 25, 2024:
HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
>> DIVISION 1
>> DIVISION 2
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Robin Erickson | @sblivesports