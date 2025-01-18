Oregon and USC 5-Star Signees Steal the Show at The Polynesian Bowl
The 2025 edition of the nationally televised Polynesian Bowl, featuring some of the nation's brightest high school football stars alongside some of the top players in Hawaii, took place on Friday at Künuiãke Stadium in Honolulu. Team Makai, led by spectacular performances from a pair of five-stars, defeated Team Mauka, 28-21. The game was aired on NFL Network.
The game winning score came late in the contest when USC signee Husan Longstreet, from California's Centennial High School, completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Oregon signee Dakorien Moore, from Texas powerhouse Duncanville, to life Makai to victory. It was a highlight reel effort from the two five-stars as Longstreet fired a bullet into tight double coverage, which Moore caught with one hand before making a spectacular run through the Mauka defense and into the end zone.
Dakorien Moore finished the game with two touchdowns catches, multiple big plays, 130 yards receiving on the day. Longstreet had four TD tosses in the game, going 15-for23 for 278 yards. The pair share co-MVP honors.
Mauka made a valiant attempt to tie or win the game, with Cal quarterback signee Jaron Keawe Sagepolutele, a four-star from Hawaii's James Cambell High School, leading his team into the Makai red zone, in the game's final 30 seconds. However, Bolles High School (Florida) four-star safety Simeon Caldwell, halted the threat and sealed the win for Makai with an interception in the end zone.
