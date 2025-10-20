Indiana High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Indiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Indiana Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, Brownsburg.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Indiana high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
IHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Pioneer (8-1)
2. Springs Valley (9-0)
3. Riverton Parke (9-0)
4. Frontier (9-0)
5. South Putnam (7-2)
6. Sheridan (7-2)
7. South Adams (7-3)
8. North Judson-San Pierre (7-2)
9. West Central (8-1)
10. North Daviess (7-1)
11. Carroll (5-3)
12. Triton (6-3)
13. North Decatur (6-2)
14. LaVille (5-4)
15. North Miami (6-3)
16. Taylor (5-3)
17. Fremont (6-3)
18. Wes-Del (5-3)
19. Madison-Grant (5-4)
20. Tri (5-4)
21. Fountain Central (5-4)
22. Knightstown (5-4)
23. Cloverdale (5-4)
24. West Washington (5-4)
25. North Central (6-3)
IHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Adams Central (9-0)
2. Lapel (9-0)
3. Triton Central (8-1)
4. Eastbrook (9-0)
5. Bluffton (8-1)
6. Eastern (7-1)
7. Alexandria-Monroe (7-2)
8. Brownstown Central (9-0)
9. Southmont (8-1)
10. Northeastern (8-1)
11. Winchester Community (8-1)
12. Rochester (8-1)
13. Seeger (8-1)
14. Eastside (7-2)
15. Churubusco (7-2)
16. Shenandoah (6-3)
17. Centerville (7-2)
18. Linton-Stockton (6-3)
19. Sullivan (6-3)
20. Eastern Hancock (5-4)
21. Cass (6-3)
22. Paoli (7-2)
23. Wheeler (7-1)
24. Rensselaer Central (7-2)
25. Manchester (6-3)
IHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Knox (9-0)
2. Gibson Southern (8-1)
3. Heritage Hills (8-1)
4. Cascade (9-0)
5. Lawrenceburg (8-1)
6. Tippecanoe Valley (7-2)
7. Indian Creek (7-2)
8. Griffith (8-1)
9. Mississinewa (8-1)
10. Maconaquah (8-1)
11. Franklin County (7-2)
12. West Noble (7-2)
13. Western (6-3)
14. Twin Lakes (7-2)
15. Southridge (5-4)
16. Reitz (6-3)
17. Tri-West Hendricks (5-4)
18. Mt. Vernon (5-4)
19. Scottsburg (7-2)
20. Hamilton Heights (4-5)
21. Edgewood (6-3)
22. Garrett (4-5)
23. Guerin Catholic (3-2)
24. Oak Hill (5-4)
25. Angola (4-5)
IHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. New Palestine (9-0)
2. East Noble (9-0)
3. Pendleton Heights (8-1)
4. Northview (8-1)
5. Mishawaka (8-1)
6. Yorktown (7-2)
7. Lowell (7-2)
8. South Bend St. Joseph (8-1)
9. Hobart (7-2)
10. Lebanon (7-2)
11. DeKalb (7-2)
12. Jasper (7-2)
13. Charlestown (7-2)
14. Leo (7-2)
15. Beech Grove (6-3)
16. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (8-1)
17. Washington (5-4)
18. Danville (5-4)
19. Greenfield-Central (5-4)
20. Muncie Central (5-4)
21. Logansport (5-3)
22. Mooresville (5-4)
23. Bedford North Lawrence (6-3)
24. Boonville (4-5)
25. Columbia City (5-4)
IHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Decatur Central (7-2)
2. Merrillville (7-2)
3. Jefferson (8-1)
4. East Central (7-2)
5. Concord (8-1)
6. Whiteland (7-2)
7. Michigan City (7-2)
8. Plainfield (7-2)
9. Evansville North (7-2)
10. Floyd Central (7-2)
11. Bloomington North (6-3)
12. Warsaw (6-3)
13. Castle (6-3)
14. Chesterton (5-4)
15. Hammond Morton (5-3)
16. Columbus East (5-4)
17. LaPorte (3-6)
18. Fort Wayne North Side (5-4)
19. South Bend Adams (4-5)
20. Munster (3-6)
21. Kokomo (3-6)
22. Valparaiso (2-7)
23. McCutcheon (2-7)
24. Seymour (2-7)
25. Goshen (2-7)
IHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Brownsburg (9-0)
2. Carmel (8-1)
3. Center Grove (8-1)
4. Westfield (7-2)
5. Penn (9-0)
6. Lawrence North (7-2)
7. Fishers (6-3)
8. Crown Point (8-1)
9. Fort Wayne Northrop (7-2)
10. Avon (5-4)
11. Carroll (6-3)
12. Homestead (6-3)
13. Warren Central (5-4)
14. Hamilton Southeastern (5-4)
15. Elkhart (6-4)
16. Lawrence Central (4-5)
17. Franklin Central (4-5)
18. Harrison (4-5)
19. Columbus North (4-5)
20. Ben Davis (3-6)
21. Zionsville (3-6)
22. Snider (3-6)
23. Jeffersonville (4-5)
24. Lake Central (3-6)
25. Pike (3-6)