Defending Champs Take Over in Latest Iowa Prep Football Poll
The latest Associated Press rankings for Iowa high school football have been released, as new teams sit atop several classifications.
* Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings
In Class 4A, defending state champion North Polk moved ahead of Cedar Rapids Xavier following a thrilling victory over No. 7 ADM in overtime last Friday night.
The Comets won their first state football title last fall and are off to a perfect 3-0 start this year. Cedar Rapids Xavier received more first-place votes than North Polk and sits two points behind them.
Solon received five of the 10 first-place votes in 3A to move to the top after Sioux City Bishop Heelan dropped following a loss to 5A Top 10 Sioux City East.
Carroll Kuemper is No. 1 in 2A, defending three-time state champion Grundy Center holds the top spot in 1A, ACGC is No. 1 in A and Bishop Garrigan moved to the front in eight-player after a loss by Fremont-Mills to Woodbine.
Waukee Northwest held off Iowa City Liberty to stay No. 1 in 5A, as both received five first-place votes.
Here are the latest Iowa high school football rankings from the Associated Press:
Iowa High School Football Associated Press Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Iowa City Liberty
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City West
- Dowling Catholic
- Southeast Polk
- Sioux City East
- Ankeny
- Cedar Falls
- Indianola
Class 4A
- North Polk
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Pella
- Decorah
- Fort Dodge
- Gilbert
- ADM
- Glenwood
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Clear Creek-Amana
Class 3A
- Solon
- Clear Lake
- Des Moines Christian
- Nevada
- Independence
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- West Delaware
- Central DeWitt
- (tie) Dubuque Wahlert
- MOC-Floyd Valley
Class 2A
- Carroll Kuemper
- Woodward-Granger
- Okoboji
- Osage
- (tie) Van Meter
- Centerville
- Bellevue
- PCM
- (tie) Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Alburnett
- (tie) OABCIG
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Iowa City Regina
- South Hardin
- Pleasantville
- Union LaPorte City
- MVAOCOU
- Treynor
- Emmetsburg
- Hinton
- (tie) Underwood
Class A
- ACGC
- MMCRU
- Saint Ansgar
- North Linn
- West Hancock
- Wapsie Valley
- West Sioux
- Pekin
- Woodbury Central
- West Fork
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Iowa Valley
- Audubon
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- WACO
- GTRA
- Easton Valley
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Fremont-Mills