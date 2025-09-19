Des Moines Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across the Des Moines metro area on Friday, September 19, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Iowa's top ranked teams as No. 1 Liberty takes on No. 8 Johnston in a top-ten face off. Meanwhile, No. 3 Southeast Polk travels to take on No. 6 Dowling on Friday at 7 p.m.
Des Moines High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
Centerville (3-0) vs Davis County (0-3) - 6:30 PM
North Mahaska (2-1) vs Martensdale-St. Mary's (1-2) - 7:00 PM
ACGC (3-0) vs Mt. Ayr (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Maquoketa Valley (2-1) vs East Marshall (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Earlham (2-1) vs Madrid (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Van Meter (2-1) vs Woodward-Granger (3-0) - 7:00 PM
PCM (2-1) vs Pella Christian (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Central Decatur (1-2) vs Colfax-Mingo (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Wayne (2-1) vs Winfield-Mt. Union (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Lake Mills (0-3) vs Belmond-Klemme (1-2) - 7:00 PM
BCLUW (1-2) vs West Hancock (3-0) - 7:00 PM
South Central Calhoun (1-2) vs South Hamilton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
B-G-M (2-1) vs Lynnville-Sully (2-1) - 7:00 PM
West Central Valley (1-2) vs Panorama (1-2) - 7:00 PM
West Marshall (2-1) vs Ogden (2-1) - 7:00 PM
AGWSR (0-3) vs West Fork (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (2-1) vs Kuemper (3-0) - 7:00 PM
A-H-S-T (1-2) vs Nodaway Valley (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Denver (2-1) vs Roland-Story (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Pocahontas (1-2) vs Emmetsburg (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (1-2) vs Sigourney-Keota (0-3) - 7:00 PM
East Sac County (1-2) vs Northwest Webster (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarke (2-1) vs Grand View Christian School (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Eagle Grove (1-2) vs South Hardin (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Clarinda (2-1) vs Chariton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (1-2) vs Ottumwa (2-1) - 7:00 PM
North Polk (3-0) vs Pella (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Urbandale (1-2) vs Jefferson (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Indianola (3-0) vs Newton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Marshalltown (2-1) vs Des Moines East (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Saydel (1-2) vs Greene County (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Creston (0-3) vs Des Moines Christian (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Gilbert (3-0) vs Webster City (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Clear Lake (3-0) vs Nevada (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Fort Dodge (3-0) vs Waterloo West (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Atlantic (1-2) vs Storm Lake (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Dallas Center-Grimes (2-1) vs Roosevelt (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Carlisle (1-2) vs Winterset (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Waverly-Shell Rock (1-2) vs Algona (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Iowa Falls-Alden (1-2) vs Boone (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Humboldt (1-2) vs Ballard (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Bondurant-Farrar (0-3) vs A-D-M (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Norwalk (0-3) vs Ames (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Ankeny (2-1) vs Ankeny Centennial (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Southeast Polk (2-1) vs Dowling (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Carroll (1-2) vs Lewis Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Liberty (3-0) vs Johnston (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Valley (2-1) vs Waukee (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Oskaloosa (0-3) vs Washington (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Washington (1-2) vs Grinnell (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Fairfield (0-3) vs Knoxville (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Albia (2-1) vs South Tama County (2-1) - 7:30 PM
