Dreshaun Ross, one of top wrestling recruits in nation, set for debut for Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross wins the 3A-215 final Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Wells Fargo Arena. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dreshaun Ross, one of the top wrestling recruits in the nation who holds several Div. I offers, is expected to make his debut on the mats for Fort Dodge Senior High Thursday night.

Ross, who underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason, is a junior who has won two state wrestling championships. 

According to a report in the Fort Dodge Messenger, Ross has “gotten back into his pre-meet preparation mode, and you’ve seen him turn the corner both physically and mentally recently,” Fort Dodge head coach Bobby Thompson said. 

Along with having multiple wrestling offers to Power 5 programs, Ross is a football recruit whol holds numerous offers on the gridiron. He will compete at 215 pounds against Ames in a dual for his first action of the season.

This past October, Ross was named the Iowa/USA Boys Junior Wrestler of the Year. 

