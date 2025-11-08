High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 11 Top 25 Fared
The quarterfinals in Iowa high school football are now in the books, as we have moved to the final four in each classification.
Dowling Catholic showed no signs of slowing down in Class 5A, steamrolling over Iowa City West, 35-0. The Maroons are the No. 1 team in the state’s largest classification of high school football.
Joining Dowling Catholic in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa will be long-time rival West Des Moines Valley, Iowa City Liberty and Sioux City East. The Lightning knocked off four-time defending 5A champion Southeast Polk, 31-28, as the Rams missed a lengthy last-second field goal attempt.
In 4A, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Newton, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Pella earned spots, as Sergeant Bluff-Luton dethroned North Polk. Pella finished as runners-up last year to North Polk.
The 3A field will feature defending state champion Wahlert Catholic, Solon, Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Nevada, as Nevada knocked off No. 1 Clear Lake.
Advancing in 2A were Kuemper Catholic, Wilton, Van Meter and Osage, as the 1A semifinalist teams are West Lyon, Grundy Center, Iowa City Regina and South Hardin. West Lyon won the 2A title last year and Grundy Center the 1A crown.
MMCRU, West Sioux, Saint Ansgar and Wapsie Valley comprise the A final four.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 11 Top 25 Fared:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 11 Top 25 Fared
1. Dowling Catholic (10-1)
Last game: defeated Iowa City West, 35-0
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0)
Last game: defeated ADM, 45-7
3. Iowa City Liberty (10-1)
Last game: defeated Southeast Polk, 31-28
4. Waukee Northwest (10-1)
Last game: defeated Sioux City East, 48-34
5. West Des Moines Valley (9-2)
Last game: defeated Johnston, 28-21
6. Carroll Kuemper (11-0)
Last game: defeated Cherokee, 43-26
7. Sioux City East (9-2)
Last game: lost to Waukee Northwest, 48-34
8. Johnston (8-3)
Last game: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 28-21
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1)
Last game: defeated North Polk, 55-15
10. Grundy Center (11-0)
Last game: defeated Beckman Catholic, 21-0
11. Iowa City Regina (11-0)
Last game: defeated Pleasantville, 49-7
12. Solon (10-0)
Last game: defeated Winterset, 21-6
13. Pella (10-1)
Last game: defeated Decorah, 7-6
14. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (9-2)
Last game: defeated Sioux Center, 35-14
15. Gilbert (10-1)
Last game: lost to Newton, 42-14
16. ADM (9-2)
Last game: lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 45-7
17. Clear Lake (10-1)
Last game: lost to Nevada, 24-14
18. Newton (10-1)
Last game: defeated Gilbert, 42-14
19. North Polk (8-3)
Last game: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 55-15
20. West Lyon (11-0)
Last game: defeated Underwood, 57-22
21. Iowa City West (8-3)
Last game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 35-0
22. Southeast Polk (6-5)
Last game: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 31-28
23. Decorah (8-3)
Last game: lost to Pella, 7-6
24. Fort Dodge (8-2)
Last game: did not play
25. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-4)
Last game: did not play