Iowa High School Accepts Apology For Inappropriate Comments During Boys State Soccer Tournament

Two announcers who were on the live-stream for the recent Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Soccer Tournament have come under fire for the comments they made while calling the action.

During a Class 1A semifinal round match between West Sioux High School and Council Bluffs St. Albert High School , announcer Ben Brackett noted that West Sioux is a “small community up there.

“You get brother or sister that marries a cousin and the next thing you know. That must be a heck of a Sunday dinner.”

School, Iowa High School Athletic Association React To Comments Made During State Soccer Tournament

Stacey Kots, constituent for West Sioux, told Iowa High School Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Keating that the comments made were “highly inappropriate and unprofessional,” according to a report by the Northwest Iowa Review .

“Like you, I am disappointed about the comment and that it was made during our broadcast,” Keating told the news source. “Our goal is to provide a positive experience for all and this situation did not meet that expectation.

“It was an unacceptable error, and we have addressed it with the broadcasters and producers involved.”

West Sioux fell to Council Bluffs St. Albert in the Class 1A semifinals, a year after defeating Van Meter to win the title.

West Sioux Offers Thoughts On Incident With Social Media Post

The West Sioux Community School District posted on social media about the incident, noting they have accepted the apology from all involved.

“The West Sioux Schools and Athletic Department would like to address the inappropriate comments that were made during the recent State Semifinal soccer broadcast involving our team,” the post on Facebook read. “The comments were unacceptable and do not reflect the values of respect and sportsmanship in educational-based activities that we strive to promote for all student-athletes.

“Since the incident occurred, the IHSAA and the announcer have communicated directly with our coaches and administration and have provided both formal and in-person apologies. They expressed their sincere appreciation they have for our team and our community and regret that their actions have impacted the relationship.”

School District Looks To 'Forgive And Move Forward' Following Incident

The post also indicated that West Sioux and the coaches, players and those involved in the program “believe it is appropriate to forgive and move forward in a positive manner.”

“While situations like this are disappointing, we also believe in accountability, growth and the opportunity to learn from mistakes,” the post read. “We appreciate the support our school and community show our student athletes and programs.”