Ranking the 20 Greatest Nicknames in Soccer History

Nicknames in soccer are a strange and fascinating part of the sport’s culture.

For some players, a nickname is a sign of greatness—something earned through incredible performances, iconic moments or a larger-than-life personality. For others, it can come from the complete opposite, usually after a mistake or incident that refuses to be forgotten. Of course, there are exceptions, and perhaps no nation embraces nicknames quite like Brazil, where they are almost a tradition in themselves.

Whether legendary, hilarious, intimidating or downright bizarre, soccer nicknames often tell a story just as memorable as the players themselves.

With that in mind, these are 20 of the greatest nicknames in soccer history.

20. Borja Iglesias (“The Panda”)

Borja Iglesias is known as "The Panda." | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Borja Iglesias’ nickname, “The Panda”, has nothing to do with his style of play or any resemblance to the famous black-and-white bear.



The story actually traces back to his first spell at Celta Vigo, where Iglesias became hooked on Desiigner’s chart-topping song Panda. His teammates soon began calling themselves “The Panda Team”, with the nickname eventually becoming synonymous with the Spanish striker. It even inspired several members of the squad to get panda tattoos.

19. Ronaldo (“O Fenômeno”)

Ronaldo once sported an equally phenomenal haircut. | Ulmer/IMAGO

Sometimes soccer nicknames don’t need to be complicated, funny or flashy—they just need to describe the player perfectly.



That is certainly the case with Ronaldo Nazário. “O Fenômeno” (“The Phenomenon”) was a simple yet fitting title for a player who was exactly that: a phenomenal talent and arguably the greatest pure striker to ever play the game.

18. Antonio Cassano (“Peter Pan”)

Antonio Cassano never grew up. | Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Antonio Cassano wasn’t nicknamed “Peter Pan” because he enjoyed wearing green tights, waving a sword around or battling Captain Hook—but because, much like the famous story, he never really grew up.



The charismatic Italian striker’s career was littered with off-field controversies, yet he also possessed a childlike enthusiasm for life that made him impossible not to enjoy. The nickname only became even more fitting after retirement, with Cassano repeatedly attempting short-lived comebacks, seemingly unable to accept that his playing days were over.

17. Duncan Ferguson (“Duncan Disorderly”)

Duncan Ferguson was a scary bloke. | Colorsport/IMAGO

Duncan Ferguson was perhaps the hardest man ever to step onto a soccer field. The famously aggressive Scotsman built a reputation as one of the most intimidating players of his generation, becoming the first soccer player to be jailed for an on-field incident after assaulting Raith Rovers’ John McStay while playing for Rangers in 1994.



His nickname, “Duncan Disorderly”—a play on “drunk and disorderly”—came from a completely different incident, however, after he failed a breathalyser test on the eve of his first Merseyside derby for Everton.

16. Stuart Pearce (“Psycho”)

Stuart Pearce’s fierce style complemented his nickname. | Phil Cole/Getty Images

Short, intimidating and instantly memorable, “Psycho” was a nickname that matched Stuart Pearce’s playing style. The former England defender was fearless, aggressive and never one to back down from a challenge.



It may not be the most creative nickname, but it captured Pearce’s personality perfectly.

15. Franz Beckenbauer (“Der Kaiser”)

Franz Beckenbauer was a world class defender. | Kicker/IMAGO

The ultimate blueprint for what a modern defender should look like, Franz Beckenbauer was the definition of cool on the pitch—and had one of soccer’s coldest-ever nicknames to match.



“Der Kaiser”—meaning “The Emperor”—perfectly captured the German legend’s authority and elegance.

14. Lev Yashin (“The Black Spider”)

Lev Yashin is one of soccer’s best-ever goalkeepers. | Alexei Belikov/IMAGO

Lev Yashin, widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the y06game, earned the nickname “The Black Spider” for two very fitting reasons.



The first came from his famous all-black kits (although they were actually a dark navy colour). The second was down to his incredible ability between the posts—his long arms, lightning-fast reflexes and seemingly impossible saves made it look as though he had eight limbs like a spider.

13. Edinson Cavani (“El Matador”)

Cavani had an insatiable thirst for goals in his prime. | ZUMA Press Wire/IMAGO

Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani made a career out of scoring shed-loads of goals and looking incredibly handsome while doing it.



His trademark arrow celebration is cool, but his nickname might be even better. “El Matador” (“The Bullfighter”) was earned during his time at Napoli, thanks to his composure and ruthlessness in front of goal.

12. Ferenc Puskás (“The Galloping Major”)

Ferenc Puskas is one of the all-time greats. | Buzzi/IMAGO

As if having an entire award named after him wasn’t enough, Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskás also earned a memorable nickname.



“The Galloping Major” might sound like the hero of a blockbuster movie, but it actually came from his rank in the Hungarian army—and it suited his legendary presence on the pitch perfectly.

11. Radamel Falcao (“El Tigre”)

Radamel Falcao is one of Colombia’s best ever. | AFLOSPORT/IMAGO

In his prime, Radamel Falcao was one of the most feared strikers on the planet—powerful, ruthless in front of goal and seemingly capable of tearing defenses apart at will. So it would be easy to assume his famous nickname, “El Tigre” (“The Tiger”), came from his style of play.



But the story behind it is much more unexpected.



The nickname reportedly originated during his time at River Plate, thanks to former teammate Gonzalo Ludueña. After Falcao scored twice in a win over Huracán, Ludueña joked that he had been “their tiger on the pitch”—a reference to the “Esso Tiger” award given to the best player on the Argentine television show Fútbol de Primera.



The joke stuck, with Ludueña continuing to call him “El Tigre” during training sessions. Years later, the nickname became recognized worldwide, perfectly fitting one of soccer’s most lethal finishers.

10. Dennis Bergkamp (“The Non-Flying Dutchman”)

Dennis Bergkamp had a unique brand of soccer. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Dennis Bergkamp is widely regarded as one of the greatest Premier League players of all time—a wonderfully gifted attacker with a sublime touch, incredible technique and an unmatched soccer brain.



There was, however, one thing he wasn’t quite so comfortable with: flying.



The Arsenal and Netherlands legend’s fear of air travel meant he often made long journeys by road or rail instead—and when that wasn’t possible, he sometimes missed matches altogether. As a result, he earned the brilliant nickname “The Non-Flying Dutchman.”

9. Chris Smalling (“Mike”)

Mike Smalling. | Ben Stanstall/Getty Images

No clever wordplay, pun or hidden meaning here. Chris Smalling became affectionately known as “Mike” simply because his former Manchester United manager, Louis van Gaal, seemingly couldn’t remember his name.



On more than one occasion, Van Gaal referred to him as “Mike Smalling” during press conferences, and the nickname stuck.

8. Kiki Musampa (“Chris”)

Kiki Musampa’s nickname has the strangest of origins. | Paul Mcfegan/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Former Manchester City loanee Kiki Musampa somehow ended up with the nickname “Chris” during his time in the North East—and the reason is wonderfully ridiculous.



Put the two names together—“Chris Musampa”—and it sounds just like “Christmas hamper.”



Naturally ...

7. Papa Bouba Diop (“The Wardrobe”)

Papa Bouba Diop sadly passed away in 2020. | Colorsport/IMAGO

The late Papa Bouba Diop earned himself a rather simplistic yet very accurate nickname during his time in the Premier League with Fulham and Portsmouth.



“The Wardrobe” fairly reflected his towering stature and the way he dominated midfield opponents with his size and frame.

6. Andoni Goikoetxea (“The Butcher of Bilbao”)

Andoni Goikoetxea (right) was a tough cookie. | Sven Simon/IMAGO

Spanish defender Andoni Goikoetxea did not mess around. His aggressive, uncompromising style of defending earned him 39 caps for Spain and a nickname that sounds more like a wrestling villain from the 1980s than a soccer player.



We certainly wouldn’t want to test him, though—because “The Butcher of Bilbao” was not a reputation earned by accident.

5. Massimo Taibi (“The Blind Venetian”)

Massimo Taibi's United career was short lived. | Panoramic/IMAGO

Perhaps the most unfortunate—or even cruel—nickname on this list, Massimo Taibi became known as “The Blind Venetian” because of one infamous moment.



During his short-lived spell at Manchester United, the Italian goalkeeper made a costly error against Southampton, allowing a tame shot to somehow squirm through his legs and into the net. The nickname was a brutal reference to his former club Venezia and the suggestion that he had somehow failed to see the ball coming.

4. Givanildo Vieira de Sousa (“Hulk”)

Hulk's real name is Givanildo Vieira de Sousa. | Martin Bernetti/Getty Images

Renowned for his imposing frame, immense strength and tree-trunk legs, it’s no surprise that Givanildo Vieira de Sousa became known simply as “Hulk”—after the fictional green superhero.



But how did a Brazilian footballer end up with the name of one of Marvel’s most famous characters? The answer goes back to his childhood. His father was a huge fan of the The Incredible Hulk television series starring Lou Ferrigno, while young Givanildo reportedly loved pretending to be the character, lifting heavy household objects and declaring himself to be the Hulk.



The nickname stuck, and given his powerful playing style, it couldn’t have been more fitting.

3. César Azpilicueta (“Dave”)

Cesar Azpilicueta isn't even that difficult to say, is it? | PRIME Media Images/IMAGO

What do you do when a foreign player arrives to the club with a slightly tricky name to pronounce? You definitely don’t just learn it, that’s boring.



Upon arriving to Chelsea in 2012, captain John Terry jokingly christened Azpilicueta “Dave” because it was easier to pronounce.



It stuck, and the Spanish full back went on achieve cult hero status at Stamford Bridge under the new name.

2. Roberto Baggio (“The Divine Ponytail”)

Great player. Even better nickname. | New Press/Getty Images

Italian magician Roberto Baggio was not only one of the most gifted players of his generation—he also had one of the most iconic hairstyles in soccer history.



Ponytails don’t usually carry much swagger, but Baggio somehow made it work. Elegant, stylish and effortlessly cool both on and off the pitch, his nickname only added to his legendary status.

1. Fitz Hall (“One Size”)

One Size does indeed Fitz Hall. | Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Unless you were watching the Premier League and Championship during the noughties, there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Fitz Hall—or his brilliantly simple nickname.



The explanation is even better: Hall was known as “One Size” because, well ... “One Size Fitz Hall” (“One size fits all”).



Once you get the joke, it only gets funnier and funnier.

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