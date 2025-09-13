High School

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Iowa high school football

Robin Erickson

Iowa City Liberty continued its undefeated season with a win against Linn-Mar.
Iowa City Liberty continued its undefeated season with a win against Linn-Mar. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of action.

Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - September 12, 2025

Iowa high school football final scores, results - September 12, 2025

A-D-M 37, North Polk 23

ACGC 54, Nodaway Valley 0

AGWSR 28, Belmond-Klemme 12

A-H-S-T 32, Riverside 21

Akron-Westfield 26, West Monona 0

Albia 44, Knoxville 6

Alburnett 59, Regina 20

Algona 60, Forest City 16

Alta/Aurelia 7, Pocahontas 6

Ames 49, Johnston 10

Ankeny 49, Roosevelt 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 53, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0

Ar-We-Va 84, Audubon 7

Assumption 52, Muscatine 14

Atlantic 17, Des Moines Christian 9

Audubon 84, Ar-We-Va 7

Ballard 14, Nevada 0

Baxter High School 60, Melcher-Dallas 0

BCLUW 50, Lake Mills 0

Beckman 17, Maquoketa Valley 7

Bedford 50, CAM 48

Bellevue 35, Northeast 6

Belmond-Klemme 28, AGWSR 12

Benton 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Bettendorf 25, Prairie 11

B-G-M 53, Madrid 27

Bishop Heelan Catholic 42, Sioux City East 2

Bondurant-Farrar 48, Newton 13

Boone 28, Gilbert 6

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 6

Burlington 16, Washington 14

CAM 50, Bedford 48

Camanche 56, West Branch 7

Cardinal 29, Van Buren 12

Carlisle 56, Grinnell 21

Carroll 34, Humboldt 33

Cascade 35, Monticello 26

Central 42, Calamus-Wheatland 14

Central City 60, GMG 58

Central Clinton 42, West Liberty 6

Central Decatur 30, Southwest Valley 10

Central Lee 14, Fort Madison 7

Central Lyon 35, Spirit Lake 7

Central Springs 35, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Centerville 32, Chariton 20

Charles City 42, Denver 0

Chariton 32, Centerville 20

Clarinda 35, Underwood 28

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 26, Lincoln Central 14

Clarke 49, Interstate 35 7

Clarksville 78, North Tama 50

Clayton-Ridge 40, Postville 0

Clear Creek-Amana 54, Xavier 8

Clear Lake 47, Webster City 7

Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 61, Meskwaki Settlement 6

Columbus 20, Lisbon 14

Creston 59, Glenwood 13

Crestwood 37, Independence 19

Dallas Center-Grimes 27, Dowling 6

Davenport Central 42, Davenport West 6

Davenport North 28, Marion 0

Davis County 47, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 16

Decorah 19, Wahlert 13

Denison-Schleswig 20, Lincoln 7

Denver 42, Charles City 0

Des Moines Christian 17, Atlantic 9

Des Moines East 35, Ottumwa 6

Des Moines North 24, Saydel 20

Dike-New Hartford 35, Grundy Center 7

Don Bosco 61, Janesville 0

Dowling 27, Dallas Center-Grimes 6

Durant 20, Wilton 0

East Buchanan 36, Midland 20

East Marshall 28, North Linn 13

East Mills 17, Siouxland Christian 0

East Sac County 57, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 13

East Union 64, Mormon Trail 12

Easton Valley 46, Springville 40

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 47, Davis County 16

Edgewood-Colesburg 64, Kee 14

Emmetsburg 42, Okoboji 26

English Valleys 28, Winfield-Mt. Union 26

Fairfield 42, Mediapolis 36

Forest City 60, Algona 16

Fort Dodge 36, Waterloo East 0

Fort Madison 14, Central Lee 7

Fremont-Mills 54, Woodbine 12

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Gehlen Catholic 21, Sioux Central 0

Gilbert 28, Boone 6

Glenwood 59, Creston 13

GMG 60, Central City 58

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 44, Newell-Fonda 0

Grand View Christian School 21, Greene County 20

Greene County 21, Grand View Christian School 20

Grinnell 56, Carlisle 21

Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 7

Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 36, Iowa Falls-Alden 13

Harlan 38, Lewis Central 13

Harris-Lake Park 69, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34, Sheldon 14

Hempstead 42, Waterloo West 32

Hinton 40, Tri-Center 26

H-L-V 48, WACO 7

Hudson 41, South Hardin 14

Humboldt 34, Carroll 33

IKM/Manning 49, South Central Calhoun 22

Independence 37, Crestwood 19

Indianola 31, Jefferson 11

Interstate 35 49, Clarke 7

Iowa City 49, Northwest 4

Iowa City West 42, Pleasant Valley 30

Iowa Falls-Alden 36, Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 13

Iowa Valley 83, Montezuma 64

Janesville 61, Don Bosco 0

Jefferson 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Jefferson 31, Indianola 11

Jesup 51, Osage 0

Johnston 49, Ames 14

Kee 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 14

Kennedy 23, Waukee 15

Keokuk 34, West Burlington 14

Kingsley-Pierson 69, Harris-Lake Park 0

Knoxville 44, Albia 6

Kuemper 42, Shenandoah 7

Lake Mills 50, BCLUW 0

Lamoni 40, Seymour 16

Lawton-Bronson 42, Missouri Valley 0

Le Mars 51, Sioux Center 32

Lenox 64, Murray 12

Lewis Central 38, Harlan 13

Liberty 28, Linn-Mar 7

Lincoln 20, Denison-Schleswig 7

Lincoln Central 26, Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 14

Linn-Mar 28, Liberty 7

Lisbon 20, Columbus 14

Logan-Magnolia 42, St. Albert 21

Louisa-Muscatine 49, South Tama County 6

Lynnville-Sully 62, Martensdale-St. Mary's 6

Madrid 53, B-G-M 27

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 57, East Sac County 13

Maquoketa 28, Tipton 18

Maquoketa Valley 17, Beckman 7

Marion 28, Davenport North 0

Marshalltown 42, Mason City 17

Martensdale-St. Mary's 62, Lynnville-Sully 6

Mason City 42, Marshalltown 17

Mediapolis 42, Fairfield 36

Melcher-Dallas 60, Baxter High School 0

Meskwaki Settlement 61, Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 6

MFL MarMac 33, New Hampton 6

Mid-Prairie 28, Sigourney-Keota 0

Midland 36, East Buchanan 20

Missouri Valley 42, Lawton-Bronson 0

MMCRU 51, South O'Brien 7

MOC-Floyd Valley 49, Storm Lake 14

Monticello 35, Cascade 26

Montezuma 83, Iowa Valley 64

Moravia 30, Wayne 20

Mormon Trail 64, East Union 12

Mt. Ayr 33, Pleasantville 22

Mt. Pleasant 34, Oskaloosa 20

Mt. Vernon 35, Solon 9

Murray 64, Lenox 12

Muscatine 52, Assumption 14

Nashua-Plainfield 35, Central Springs 6

Nevada 14, Ballard 0

New Hampton 33, MFL MarMac 6

Newman Catholic 44, West Hancock 20

Newton 48, Bondurant-Farrar 13

Newell-Fonda 44, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

Nodaway Valley 54, ACGC 0

North Butler 21, Starmont 0

North Cedar 61, Wapsie Valley 7

North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 19

North Linn 28, East Marshall 13

North Polk 38, A-D-M 23

North Scott 10, Pella 3

North Tama 78, Clarksville 50

North Union 46, Riceville 42

Northeast 35, Bellevue 6

Northwood-Kensett 31, West Bend-Mallard 14

Northwest 49, Iowa City 4

Norwalk 35, Southeast Polk 20

Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 20, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6

Oelwein 52, Union 20

Okoboji 42, Emmetsburg 26

Osage 51, Jesup 0

Oskaloosa 34, Mt. Pleasant 20

Ottumwa 35, Des Moines East 6

PCM 23, Williamsburg 21

Pekin 52, Wapello 14

Pella 10, North Scott 3

Perry 42, Woodward-Granger 28

Pleasant Valley 42, Iowa City West 30

Pleasantville 33, Mt. Ayr 22

Pocahontas 7, Alta/Aurelia 6

Postville 40, Clayton-Ridge 0

Prairie 25, Bettendorf 11

Red Oak 22, West Central Valley 21

Regina 59, Alburnett 20

Riceville 46, North Union 42

Ridge View 44, Washington 7

Riverside 32, A-H-S-T 21

Roland-Story 27, West Marshall 20

Roosevelt 49, Ankeny 0

St. Albert 42, Logan-Magnolia 21

St. Ansgar 42, South Winneshiek 8

St. Edmond 36, St. Mary's 0

Saydel 24, Des Moines North 20

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Jefferson 14

Seymour 40, Lamoni 16

Sheldon 34, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 14

Shenandoah 42, Kuemper 7

Sibley-Ocheyedan 35, West Sioux 14

Sidney 62, Stanton 12

Sigourney-Keota 28, Mid-Prairie 0

Sioux Center 51, Le Mars 32

Sioux Central 21, Gehlen Catholic 0

Sioux City East 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic 15

Siouxland Christian 17, East Mills 0

Solon 35, Mt. Vernon 9

South Central Calhoun 49, IKM/Manning 22

South Hamilton 54, Southeast Valley 6

South Hardin 41, Hudson 14

South O'Brien 51, MMCRU 7

South Tama County 49, Louisa-Muscatine 6

South Winneshiek 42, St. Ansgar 8

Southeast Polk 35, Norwalk 20

Southeast Valley 54, South Hamilton 6

Southeast Warren 68, Twin Cedars 0

Southwest Valley 30, Central Decatur 10

Spencer 22, Western Christian 21

Spirit Lake 35, Central Lyon 7

Springville 46, Easton Valley 40

Stanton 62, Sidney 12

Starmont 21, North Butler 0

Storm Lake 49, MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Sumner-Fredericksburg 35, North Fayette Valley 19

Tipton 28, Maquoketa 18

Tri-Center 40, Hinton 26

Twin Cedars 68, Southeast Warren 0

Underwood 35, Clarinda 28

Union 52, Oelwein 20

Unity Christian 35, West Lyon 0

Urbandale 41, Valley 3

Valley 41, Urbandale 3

Van Buren 29, Cardinal 12

Van Meter 35, Winterset 12

Vinton-Shellsburg 42, Benton 0

WACO 48, H-L-V 7

Wahlert 19, Decorah 13

Wapello 52, Pekin 14

Wapsie Valley 61, North Cedar 7

Washington 44, Ridge View 7

Washington 16, Burlington 14

Waterloo East 36, Fort Dodge 0

Waterloo West 42, Hempstead 32

Waukon 34, West Delaware 6

Waukee 23, Kennedy 15

Waverly-Shell Rock 20, Western Dubuque 7

Wayne 30, Moravia 20

Webster City 47, Clear Lake 7

West Bend-Mallard 31, Northwood-Kensett 14

West Branch 56, Camanche 7

West Burlington 34, Keokuk 14

West Central Valley 22, Red Oak 21

West Delaware 34, Waukon 6

West Hancock 44, Newman Catholic 20

West Liberty 42, Central Clinton 6

West Lyon 35, Unity Christian 0

West Marshall 27, Roland-Story 20

West Monona 26, Akron-Westfield 0

West Sioux 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14

Western Christian 22, Spencer 21

Western Dubuque 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 7

Westwood 46, Woodbury Central 0

Wilton 20, Durant 0

Winfield-Mt. Union 28, English Valleys 26

Winterset 35, Van Meter 12

Woodbine 54, Fremont-Mills 12

Woodbury Central 46, Westwood 0

Woodward-Granger 42, Perry 28

Xavier 54, Clear Creek-Amana 7

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Iowa