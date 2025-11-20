Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Nevada Vs. Bishop Heelan
There is always a Cinderella at the Iowa high school football state championships. This year, that team is the Nevada Cubs.
After stunning top-ranked Clear Lake in the quarterfinals on their home field, the Cubs knocked off No. 2 Solon in the semifinals. Now, they get Bishop Heelan on Friday for the Class 3A state championship from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Live streaming for the contest will be available on YouTube via Iowa PBS of all the championship games.
Here is a breakdown of what to look for when each team has the ball and when each team is on defense, along with key season information for the teams still alive.
Iowa High School Football Class 3A State Championship Game
Nevada Cubs (10-2)
- Defeated Grinnell, 35-0
- Defeated PCM, 30-28
- Defeated Ballard, 14-0
- Lost to Clear Lake, 21-14
- Defeated Winterset, 34-25
- Lost to Williamsburg, 26-18
- Defeated Saydel, 56-0
- Defeated Des Moines Christian, 21-14
- Defeated Knoxville, 63-21
- Defeated Carroll, 21-14*
- Defeated Clear Lake, 24-14*
- Defeated Solon, 29-10*
When the Cubs are on offense: Austin Waldera showed why he is one of the top backs in 3A in the semifinals, going for over 200 yards against a tough Solon defense. The senior has 234 carries for 1,224 yards and seven touchdowns on the year. Quarterback Drake Hinson has almost 1,700 yards passing with 25 touchdowns, adding another 409 yards rushing and six scores on the ground. Gavin Egeland is his favorite target, as the senior has 43 receptions for 710 yards and seven TDs.
When the Cubs are on defense: John Nelson and Cedar Smith have a combined 13 quarterback sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss to anchor the Nevada defense. Waldera has 64.5 tackles with 18 stops for loss and 4.5 sacks, as both Clay Franzen and Lucas Brown each have six interceptions. As a team, the Cubs have forced 27 turnovers.
Bishop Heelan Crusaders (10-2)
- Defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 14-6
- Defeated Le Mars, 27-12
- Lost to Sioux City East, 42-41
- Defeated Sioux City North, 35-20
- Defeated Sioux Center, 28-15
- Defeated MOC-Floyd Valley, 21-0
- Defeated Webster City, 28-6
- Defeated Humboldt, 21-0
- Lost to Algona, 21-13
- Defeated Atlantic, 28-6*
- Defeated Sioux Center, 35-14*
- Defeated Wahlert Catholic, 34-21*
When the Crusaders are on offense: Noah Conley has thrown for over 1,400 yards and Kasen Thomas has over 1,400 yards rushing to lead the Bishop Heelan offense. Conley has completed 53 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns, adding four rushing scores. Thomas is averaging 6.5 yards per carry with 23 trips to the end zone while Grant Whitcomb has over 500 yards receiving and Caden Lester over 450.
When the Crusaders are on defense: Thomas, a University of Iowa commit at linebacker, anchors the unit for Bishop Heelan. He has 40.5 tackles with 12 for loss and 5.5 sacks, as Avery Favors has 10 tackles for loss and Matt Meyer 11.5. Max Aesoph has recorded four sacks. The Crusaders have 16 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries, as Whitcomb has six picks.