Latest Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
All five No. 1 ranked teams remained the same in the latest girls basketball release from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Johnston continued its winning ways, as the Dragons are now a perfect 14-0 on the season. They are one of eight undefeated teams left in the state.
Joining Johnston at the top of their respective classes are Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Maquoketa (3A), Rock Valley (2A) and Newell-Fonda (1A).
Handful Of Unbeaten Teams Remain Standing In Iowa
The other undefeated teams left in Iowa girls high school basketball are Carlisle (4A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Mediapolis (3A), Westwood (2A), Lynnvile-Sully (2A) and Newell-Fonda (1A).
Newcomers to the rankings this week include Algona (3A) and ADM (4A), as Clear Lake and Pella both dropped out.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association girls basketball rankings.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association Basketball Rankings
Class 5A
- Johnston, 14-0
- Waukee Northwest, 9-4
- Dowling Catholic, 13-2
- Ankeny, 10-4
- Iowa City West, 11-3
- West Des Moines Valley, 8-6
- Cedar Falls, 12-3
- Iowa City High, 12-3
- Cedar Rapids Washington, 9-3
- Iowa City Liberty, 10-5
- Ankeny Centennial, 6-7
- Indianola, 9-4
- Sioux City East, 9-3
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 6-7
- Bettendorf 10-4
Dropped out: None.
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana, 12-0
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 12-0
- Norwalk, 12-1
- Dallas Center-Grimes, 11-2
- Carlisle, 14-0
- Central DeWitt, 13-1
- Waverly-Shell Rock, 13-1
- North Polk, 12-2
- Solon, 9-4
- Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8-7
- Sioux Center, 10-4
- MOC-Floyd Valley, 9-6
- North Scott, 7-7
- ADM, 8-6
- Independence, 10-4
Dropped out: None.
Class 3A
- Maquoketa, 12-2
- Des Moines Christian, 13-2
- Mount Vernon, 14-2
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 10-3
- Williamsburg, 10-3
- Forest City, 13-1
- PCM, 14-1
- Spirit Lake, 10-3
- Mediapolis, 15-0
- Cherokee, 10-3
- Tipton, 14-1
- Davenport Assumption, 10-4
- Mid-Prairie, 8-5
- Center Point-Urbana, 8-6
- Algona, 9-4
Dropped out: Clear Lake (14).
Class 2A
- Rock Valley, 12-1
- Central Lyon, 13-1
- Hinton, 12-1
- Denver, 13-1
- Maquoketa Valley, 12-1
- Treynor, 12-1
- Emmetsburg, 13-2
- Riverside, 12-2
- West Lyon, 9-5
- Grundy Center, 13-1
- Westwood, 14-0
- Iowa City Regina, 12-3
- Sioux Central, 10-3
- Nodaway Valley, 14-1
- Mount Ayr, 14-1
Dropped out: None.
Class 1A
- Newell-Fonda, 13-0
- Algona Bishop Garrigan, 13-2
- Council Bluffs St. Albert, 13-1
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 12-2
- Lynnville-Sully, 14-0
- Springville, 13-1
- Dunkerton, 11-2
- Exira-EHK, 13-1
- Lake Mills, 10-3
- George-Little Rock, 14-2
- Turkey Valley, 12-2
- GTRA, 13-1
- Saint Ansgar, 12-3
- Montezuma, 10-4
- North Union, 8-6
Dropped out: None.