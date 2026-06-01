Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Marlins-Nationals, Rangers-Cardinals, and More)

It's a new week and a new month, which means it's time to take a breath and get ready to dive into one of the most important months of baseball. If teams who have gotten off to slow starts want to get back in playoff contention, now's the time to get hot.

Meanwhile, if there are teams who are overperforming, they'll need to keep the momentum going from now until the All-Star Break in July if they want to remain in the mix in the final stretch of the season.

As bettors, we can wipe our records clean from May. Let's get June started on the right foot.

Best MLB Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nationals -144 vs. Marlins

Rangers -125 vs. Cardinaks

Diamondbacks +139 vs. Dodgers

Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction

The Nationals' offense has been one of the best in baseball over the past month. In that time frame, they're second in the Majors in wRC+ at 122, and they have the best OPS at .793. Tonight, they'll host a Marlins team that's just 22nd in wRC+ with an OPS of .670.

The Nationals also have an advantage in starting pitching. Cade Cavalli (3.62 ERA) will take on Sandy Alvantara (4.66 ERA), who has largely struggled this season.

Pick: Nationals -144

Rangers vs. Cardinals Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I broke down why I'm putting $30 on the Rangers as road favorites against the Cardinals:

It could be time to buy some stock on the Texas Rangers, who are fifth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past two weeks. Tonight, they have Jacob deGrom on the mound to face Michael McGreevy and the St. Louis Cardinals. I expect some significant regression from McGreevy, whose 2.98 ERA seems fraudulent when you see he has a 4.12 FIP. Some regression could come for him tonight when he has to face a hot Rangers lineup.

Pick: Rangers -125

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction

If you want to bet on an underdog tonight, consider the Arizona Diamondbacks to upset the Los Angeles Dodgers in an NL West duel.

The Dodgers' OPS drops from .795 against right-handed pitchers to .782 against left-handed pitchers, and tonight they have to take on one of the best lefty starters in baseball. Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks tonight, and the southpaw has a 2.31 ERA with a 5-1 record. Meanwhile, Los Angeles will be starting Emmet Sheehan, who has a 4.70 ERA on the season.

With the Diamondbacks being set as significant home underdogs despite having an advantage in starting pitching, I'll take a shot on Arizona pulling off the upset.

Pick: Diamondbacks +139

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