Meet Iowa’s best high school 138-pound wrestlers in 2024
With a record of 101-3 and two states titles over two seasons, it is quite evident why Blake Fox from Osage is one of the top wrestlers in the state of Iowa.
Fox handled his business at 138 pounds last year, and will look to do the same this winter on the mats.
Koy Davidson, who has committed to Oregon State, returns for a Fort Dodge lineup looking to make noise again in the postseason while two-time defending runner-ups Jase Jaspers of Mount Vernon and Teague Smith from West Hancock try to win their first state titles.
Here is a look at some of the best high school 138-pound wrestlers in Iowa. These weights are based on the final 2023-24 state tournament brackets.
Blake Fox, Osage, Junior
Fox has been at the top over the last two seasons, running his record to 101-3 with a pair of Class 2A state titles.
Koy Davidson, Fort Dodge, Senior
Davidson pulled one of the biggest upsets of the state tournament last year, denying Carter Freeman his fourth title. He has also placed second and fourth with a career record of 108-16.
Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon, Junior
Along with being an elite football player, Jaspers shines on the mats, placing second twice in his two seasons while racking up 80 wins.
Teague Smith, West Hancock, Junior
Smith, like Jaspers, is a standout on the gridiron for the Eagles. During the winter, he has recorded back-to-back runner-up finishes while going 99-5.
Cadyn Wild, Davenport Assumption, Senior
Wild looks to make his first state finals in his final chance after securing a pair of bronze medals.
Cody Trevino, Bettendorf, Junior
Trevino has been close, finishing third and fourth the last two seasons, and the junior has another run in him. He has gone 90-11 over the last two years.
Jabari Hinson, Ames, Senior
Hinson has helped the Little Cyclones get back into contention, earning a silver and a fourth the last two years while winning 47 and 44 matches.
Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco, Sophomore
Christoffer broke into the big stage with a strong third place finish for the stacked Dons.
Shane Hanford, West Marshall, Senior
Hanford is coming off a fourth place finish at state, going 42-3 overall. He was fifth as a sophomore, winning 25 of his 28 matches.
Preston Klostermann, Alburnett, Senior
It has been a steady climb for Klostermann at state, placing sixth as a freshman, fifth as a sophomore and fourth last season. He has won 135 matches during that time.
Jordan Schmidt, Solon, Senior
After making it to state as a freshman, Schmidt scored a medal the following season, placing seventh. He moved up two spots last year while going 48-8.
Gabriel Brisker, Wilton, Junior
Look for more out of Brisker in his third season, as he was fifth last year and sixth as a freshman. He has won 98 matches during the last two years.
Wil Oberbroeckling, Southeast Polk, Junior
Oberbroeckling has grown up in the Ram lineup, earning his first medal at state last year by placing sixth. He has won 60 matches over the last two seasons.
Ragen Hasche, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Senior
A three-time qualifier, Hasche secured his first spot on the podium by placing sixth last season, going 35-9 overall.
Nolan Howell, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
Howell made a big jump last season, winning 44 matches and earning seventh at state.
Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills, Senior
Now a senior, Brandenburg looks for his third trip to state following a 51-7 mark with a seventh a season ago.
Barrett Morgan, Algona, Junior
Morgan has twice made it to state, and twice placed eighth for the Bulldogs. He is 82-19 coming into the year.
