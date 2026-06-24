No Change At Top Of Iowa High School Baseball Rankings

There was no change among the top teams in their respective classes of Iowa high school baseball this week in rankings released by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Sioux City East in Class 4A, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in Class 3A, Pleasantville in Class 2A and Coon Rapids-Bayard in Class 1A all held on to the top positions.

The Black Raiders are also the No. 1 overall team in the High School On SI Iowa State Baseball Rankings , a spot they have held throughout the release of the rankings this summer.

Indianola, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Waukee, Pleasant Valley, Urbandale, Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge and Waukee Northwest follow Sioux City East in the Class 4A Top 10.

Defending State Champions Continue To Remain Near The Top

In Class 3A, MOC-Floyd Valley, Solon, Marion and Western Dubuque round out the Top 5 behind Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, as Class 2A includes Roland-Story, Iowa City Regina Catholic, West Lyon and Cascade in the Top 5 behind Pleasantville, the defending state champions.

Coon Rapids-Bayard is joined by Martensdale-St. Marys, defending state champion Saint Ansgar, Mason City Newman Catholic and South Winneshiek in the Class 1A Top 5.

Class 2A, 1A Receive Postseason Assignments From IHSAA

Class 2A and Class 1A each received postseason assignments from the Iowa High School Athletic Association, as districts were released. Play will begin in July, with the state championships to take place later that month.

Here are the latest I owa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Class 4A

Sioux City East Indianola Cedar Rapids Prairie Cedar Rapids Kennedy Waukee Pleasant Valley Urbandale Cedar Falls Fort Dodge Waukee Northwester

Others receiving votes: Davenport North, Johnston, Lewis Central, Southeast Polk, West Des Moines Valley.

Class 3A

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic MOC-Floyd Valley Solon Marion Western Dubuque Carlisle Cedar Rapids Xavier Sioux City Bishop Heelan Saydel Ballard

Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption, Bondurant-Farrar, Independence, North Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock.

Class 2A

Pleasantville Roland-Story Iowa City Regina Catholic Cascade Dyersville Beckman Catholic Unity Christian Grundy Center Carroll Kuemper Catholic Underwood

Others receiving votes: Bellevue Marquette Catholic, New Hampton, Pocahontas Area, Van Meter, Waukon.

Class 1A

Coon Rapids-Bayard Martensdale-St. Marys Saint Ansgar Mason City Newman Catholic South Winneshiek Sigourney East Buchanan North Linn Lynnville-Sully Remsen St. Mary’s

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Christian, Don Bosco, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Logan-Magnolia, Wapsie Valley.