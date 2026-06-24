No Change At Top Of Iowa High School Baseball Rankings
There was no change among the top teams in their respective classes of Iowa high school baseball this week in rankings released by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Sioux City East in Class 4A, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in Class 3A, Pleasantville in Class 2A and Coon Rapids-Bayard in Class 1A all held on to the top positions.
The Black Raiders are also the No. 1 overall team in the High School On SI Iowa State Baseball Rankings, a spot they have held throughout the release of the rankings this summer.
Indianola, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Waukee, Pleasant Valley, Urbandale, Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge and Waukee Northwest follow Sioux City East in the Class 4A Top 10.
Defending State Champions Continue To Remain Near The Top
In Class 3A, MOC-Floyd Valley, Solon, Marion and Western Dubuque round out the Top 5 behind Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, as Class 2A includes Roland-Story, Iowa City Regina Catholic, West Lyon and Cascade in the Top 5 behind Pleasantville, the defending state champions.
Coon Rapids-Bayard is joined by Martensdale-St. Marys, defending state champion Saint Ansgar, Mason City Newman Catholic and South Winneshiek in the Class 1A Top 5.
Class 2A, 1A Receive Postseason Assignments From IHSAA
Class 2A and Class 1A each received postseason assignments from the Iowa High School Athletic Association, as districts were released. Play will begin in July, with the state championships to take place later that month.
Here are the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.
Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings
Class 4A
- Sioux City East
- Indianola
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Waukee
- Pleasant Valley
- Urbandale
- Cedar Falls
- Fort Dodge
- Waukee Northwester
Others receiving votes: Davenport North, Johnston, Lewis Central, Southeast Polk, West Des Moines Valley.
Class 3A
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Solon
- Marion
- Western Dubuque
- Carlisle
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Saydel
- Ballard
Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption, Bondurant-Farrar, Independence, North Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock.
Class 2A
- Pleasantville
- Roland-Story
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- Cascade
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Unity Christian
- Grundy Center
- Carroll Kuemper Catholic
- Underwood
Others receiving votes: Bellevue Marquette Catholic, New Hampton, Pocahontas Area, Van Meter, Waukon.
Class 1A
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Martensdale-St. Marys
- Saint Ansgar
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- South Winneshiek
- Sigourney
- East Buchanan
- North Linn
- Lynnville-Sully
- Remsen St. Mary’s
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Christian, Don Bosco, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Logan-Magnolia, Wapsie Valley.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker