Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings

Dana Becker

Toryn Severson (3) and Brody Buck have Madrid rolling to start the year.
Toryn Severson (3) and Brody Buck have Madrid rolling to start the year. / Sean Cordy/For the Perry Chief / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 6. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. Cedar Falls (7-0)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Jan. 7 at Waterloo West

2. Sioux City East (6-1)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. South Sioux City

3. Clear Lake (6-0)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 7 at Webster City

4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-2)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: Jan. 7 at Cedar Rapids Xavier

5. West Des Moines Valley (6-2)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Southeast Polk

6. Grand View Christian (9-0)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Nevada

7. MOC-Floyd Valley (6-2)

Previous rank: 9

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Sheldon

8. West Lyon (8-1)

Previous rank: 11

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Rock Valley

9. Madrid (9-0)

Previous rank: 13

Next game: Jan. 6. at Ankeny Christian

10. Bellevue Marquette (8-0)

Previous rank: 14

Next game: Jan. 7 at North Cedar

11. Decorah (6-0)

Previous rank: 15

Next game: Jan. 10. at Charles City

12. Ballard (7-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Carroll

13. Grundy Center (6-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 7 at Oelwein

14. Des Moines Christian (7-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 6 at Van Meter

15. Waukee (6-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 7 at Johnston

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

