Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 6. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Cedar Falls (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Jan. 7 at Waterloo West
2. Sioux City East (6-1)
Previous rank: 7
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. South Sioux City
3. Clear Lake (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 7 at Webster City
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-2)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: Jan. 7 at Cedar Rapids Xavier
5. West Des Moines Valley (6-2)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Southeast Polk
6. Grand View Christian (9-0)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Nevada
7. MOC-Floyd Valley (6-2)
Previous rank: 9
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Sheldon
8. West Lyon (8-1)
Previous rank: 11
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Rock Valley
9. Madrid (9-0)
Previous rank: 13
Next game: Jan. 6. at Ankeny Christian
10. Bellevue Marquette (8-0)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: Jan. 7 at North Cedar
11. Decorah (6-0)
Previous rank: 15
Next game: Jan. 10. at Charles City
12. Ballard (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Carroll
13. Grundy Center (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 7 at Oelwein
14. Des Moines Christian (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 6 at Van Meter
15. Waukee (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 7 at Johnston