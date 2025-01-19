High School

Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings

Check out the Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball teams in the state

Dana Becker

Trey McKowen and Cedar Rapids Kennedy are riding high with the postseason on the horizon.
Trey McKowen and Cedar Rapids Kennedy are riding high with the postseason on the horizon. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 20. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. West Des Moines Valley (10-2)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Jan. 21 at Ankeny Centennial

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-2)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 21 at Dubuque Hempstead

3. Clear Lake (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: Jan. 20 at Algona

4. Grand View Christian (13-0)

Previous rank: 6

Next game: Jan. 21 at West Marshall

5. Linn-Mar (9-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 21 at Iowa City High

6. Cedar Falls (11-1)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Iowa City Liberty

7. MOC-Floyd Valley (10-2)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: Jan. 21 vs. West Lyon

8. West Lyon (11-1)

Previous rank: 8

Next game: Jan. 21 at MOC-Floyd Valley

9. Madrid (13-0)

Previous rank: 9

Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Woodward-Granger

10. Bellevue Marquette (13-0)

Previous rank: 10

Next game: Jan. 21 at Prince of Peace

11. Ballard (10-0)

Previous rank: 12

Next game: Jan. 21 at Boone

12. Grundy Center (12-0)

Previous rank: 13

Next game: Jan. 21 vs. South Hardin

13. Council Bluffs Lincoln (10-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 20 vs. Gretna

14. Western Christian (11-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 20 vs. Remsen St. Mary’s

15. Storm Lake (9-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Spirit Lake

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa