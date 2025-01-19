Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 20. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. West Des Moines Valley (10-2)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Jan. 21 at Ankeny Centennial
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-2)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 21 at Dubuque Hempstead
3. Clear Lake (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: Jan. 20 at Algona
4. Grand View Christian (13-0)
Previous rank: 6
Next game: Jan. 21 at West Marshall
5. Linn-Mar (9-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 21 at Iowa City High
6. Cedar Falls (11-1)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Iowa City Liberty
7. MOC-Floyd Valley (10-2)
Previous rank: 7
Next game: Jan. 21 vs. West Lyon
8. West Lyon (11-1)
Previous rank: 8
Next game: Jan. 21 at MOC-Floyd Valley
9. Madrid (13-0)
Previous rank: 9
Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Woodward-Granger
10. Bellevue Marquette (13-0)
Previous rank: 10
Next game: Jan. 21 at Prince of Peace
11. Ballard (10-0)
Previous rank: 12
Next game: Jan. 21 at Boone
12. Grundy Center (12-0)
Previous rank: 13
Next game: Jan. 21 vs. South Hardin
13. Council Bluffs Lincoln (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 20 vs. Gretna
14. Western Christian (11-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 20 vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
15. Storm Lake (9-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Spirit Lake