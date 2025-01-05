Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 6. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Johnston (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Waukee
2. West Des Moines Dowling (7-2)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: Jan. 6 at Southeast Polk
3. North Polk (8-0)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Bondurant-Farrar
4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-0)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 6 at North Mahaska
5. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (8-1)
Previous rank: 6
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Sioux City West
6. Mount Vernon (9-1)
Previous rank: 7
Next game: Jan. 7 at South Tama
7. Norwalk (10-0)
Previous rank: 8
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
8. Waukee Northwest (8-2)
Previous rank: 11
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Urbandale
9. Hinton (10-0)
Previous rank: 12
Next game: Jan. 6 at Woodbury Central
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central (9-2)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Emmetsburg
11. Maquoketa (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Bellevue
12. Central DeWitt (7-1)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Jan. 7 at Davenport Central
13. Ankeny Centennial (6-3)
Previous rank: 10
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Ankeny
14. Waverly Shell-Rock (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 6 vs. Dike-New Hartford
15. Council Bluffs St. Albert (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 9 vs. West Monona