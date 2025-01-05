High School

Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings

Dana Becker

Johnston's Amani Jenkins is having another strong season for the Dragons.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 6. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. Johnston (9-0)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Waukee

2. West Des Moines Dowling (7-2)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: Jan. 6 at Southeast Polk

3. North Polk (8-0)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Bondurant-Farrar

4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-0)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 6 at North Mahaska

5. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (8-1)

Previous rank: 6

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Sioux City West

6. Mount Vernon (9-1)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: Jan. 7 at South Tama

7. Norwalk (10-0)

Previous rank: 8

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

8. Waukee Northwest (8-2)

Previous rank: 11

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Urbandale

9. Hinton (10-0)

Previous rank: 12

Next game: Jan. 6 at Woodbury Central

10. Estherville-Lincoln Central (9-2)

Previous rank: 14

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Emmetsburg

11. Maquoketa (9-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Bellevue

12. Central DeWitt (7-1)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Jan. 7 at Davenport Central

13. Ankeny Centennial (6-3)

Previous rank: 10

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Ankeny

14. Waverly Shell-Rock (8-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 6 vs. Dike-New Hartford

15. Council Bluffs St. Albert (10-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 9 vs. West Monona

