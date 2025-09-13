High School

Brady Twombly

Photo by Jimmy Jones

The 2025 Kansas High School Football season has rolled into Week 2 on Friday, September 12, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Kansas high school football final scores, results - September 12, 2025

Abilene 16, Chapman 12

Andale 77, Wellington 20

Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 34, Medicine Lodge 21

Aquinas 41, St. James Academy 5

Axtell 48, Washington County 0

Basehor-Linwood 27, Piper 21

Baxter Springs 40, Afton 8

Blue Valley North 28, North 13

Blue Valley West 17, Olathe West 6

Buhler 37, Augusta 12

Burlington 45, Osawatomie 7

Burlingame 52, Waverly 0

Caney Valley 52, Erie 6

Cedar Vale 50, Flinthills 36

Central 22, Attica/Argonia Co-op 20

Central 27, Newton 18

Centre 28, Goessel 18

Chanute 55, Field Kindley 0

Cheney 38, Kingman 0

Clearwater 47, El Dorado 0

Colby 34, Holyoke 25

Collegiate 21, Rose Hill 10

Council Grove 41, Mission Valley 0

Cunningham 52, Peabody-Burns 12

Derby 55, Haysville Campus 0

DeSoto 51, Turner 6

Diamond 42, Southeast 6

East 41, Seaman 21

Ellinwood 43, Herington 6

Emporia 52, West 0

Eudora 49, Bonner Springs 0

Galena 20, Columbus 13

Garden Plain 33, Conway Springs 14

Gardner-Edgerton 34, St. Pius X 2

Girard 26, Riverton 6

Goodland 68, Southwestern Heights 0

Great Bend 40, Olathe South 20

Hayden Catholic High School 49, St. Michael 0

Hiawatha 35, Marysville 16

Highland Park 44, Sumner Academy 16

Hill City 62, Ellis 26

Hillsboro 55, Larned 0

Hodgeman County 48, Meade 6

Hoisington 39, Hesston 23

Holcomb 50, Cimarron 6

Holton 47, Riley County 36

Hutchinson 25, Valley Center 18

Hutchinson-Central Tech 56, Canton-Galva 8

Idalia 75, Cheylin 30

Ingalls 52, Golden Plains 0

Inman 32, Trinity Academy 27

Jefferson County North 48, Horton 0

Jefferson West 35, Royal Valley 20

Junction City 14, Lawrence 12

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 77, North 0

Kinsley 54, Macksville 6

Lakin 26, Syracuse 8

Lawrence Free State 17, Manhattan 4

Leavenworth 25, Lansing 7

Lee's Summit North 31, Mill Valley 7

Liberal 28, South 21

Maize 27, Andover 0

Maize South 38, South 35

Manhattan 47, Lawrence Free State 7

Marais des Cygnes Valley 60, Chetopa 0

Marion 24, Douglass 14

Marmaton Valley 46, Yates Center 0

McPherson 34, Circle 17

Mid-Buchanan 49, Centralia 13

Minneola 36, Spearville 22

Mulvane 39, Independence 6

Nemaha Central 42, Silver Lake 7

Neodesha 35, Bluestem 8

Northland Christian 26, Cornerstone Family 24

Northeast 42, Crest 14

Northwest 34, East 21

Northwest 34, Garden City 7

Olathe West 21, Blue Valley West 6

Oskaloosa 18, Valley Falls 6

Oswego 65, St. Paul 18

Ottawa 41, Baldwin 6

Parsons 25, Fort Scott 22

Pawnee Heights 54, Western Plains 0

Pratt 41, Halstead 0

Rawlins County 52, Greeley County 0

Remington 42, Bennington 6

Rock Creek 21, Wamego 13

Rockhurst 35, Olathe North 8

Rossville 40, St. Marys 34

Schlagle 44, Wyandotte 0

Scott 34, Wray 12

Shawnee Heights 76, West 35

Smith Center 16, Phillipsburg 14

Smoky Valley 48, Belle Plaine 18

South 35, Pittsburg 6

South Gray 48, Satanta 0

Southeast of Saline 46, Clay Center 7

Spring Hill 35, Tonganoxie 0

St. Francis 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

St. John 50, Ness City 34

St. Mary's-Colgan 29, Frontenac 13

Sterling 27, Moundridge 15

Sublette 62, Deerfield 6

Sylvan-Lucas 60, St. John's/Tipton Catholic 14

Tescott 54, Southern Coffey County 0

Thunder Ridge 38, Rock Hills 0

Trego 54, Hoxie 6

Uniontown 14, Maranatha Christian Academy 6

Victoria 22, Central Plains 20

Wabaunsee 48, West Franklin 0

Washburn Rural 31, Blue Valley 15

Washington 62, Bishop Ward 42

Wellsville 43, Iola 14

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

