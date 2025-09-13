Kansas high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Kansas High School Football season has rolled into Week 2 on Friday, September 12, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Kansas High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (KSHSAA) - September 12, 2025
Kansas high school football final scores, results - September 12, 2025
Abilene 16, Chapman 12
Andale 77, Wellington 20
Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 34, Medicine Lodge 21
Aquinas 41, St. James Academy 5
Axtell 48, Washington County 0
Basehor-Linwood 27, Piper 21
Baxter Springs 40, Afton 8
Blue Valley North 28, North 13
Blue Valley West 17, Olathe West 6
Buhler 37, Augusta 12
Burlington 45, Osawatomie 7
Burlingame 52, Waverly 0
Caney Valley 52, Erie 6
Cedar Vale 50, Flinthills 36
Central 22, Attica/Argonia Co-op 20
Central 27, Newton 18
Centre 28, Goessel 18
Chanute 55, Field Kindley 0
Cheney 38, Kingman 0
Clearwater 47, El Dorado 0
Colby 34, Holyoke 25
Collegiate 21, Rose Hill 10
Council Grove 41, Mission Valley 0
Cunningham 52, Peabody-Burns 12
Derby 55, Haysville Campus 0
DeSoto 51, Turner 6
Diamond 42, Southeast 6
East 41, Seaman 21
Ellinwood 43, Herington 6
Emporia 52, West 0
Eudora 49, Bonner Springs 0
Galena 20, Columbus 13
Garden Plain 33, Conway Springs 14
Gardner-Edgerton 34, St. Pius X 2
Girard 26, Riverton 6
Goodland 68, Southwestern Heights 0
Great Bend 40, Olathe South 20
Hayden Catholic High School 49, St. Michael 0
Hiawatha 35, Marysville 16
Highland Park 44, Sumner Academy 16
Hill City 62, Ellis 26
Hillsboro 55, Larned 0
Hodgeman County 48, Meade 6
Hoisington 39, Hesston 23
Holcomb 50, Cimarron 6
Holton 47, Riley County 36
Hutchinson 25, Valley Center 18
Hutchinson-Central Tech 56, Canton-Galva 8
Idalia 75, Cheylin 30
Ingalls 52, Golden Plains 0
Inman 32, Trinity Academy 27
Jefferson County North 48, Horton 0
Jefferson West 35, Royal Valley 20
Junction City 14, Lawrence 12
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 77, North 0
Kinsley 54, Macksville 6
Lakin 26, Syracuse 8
Lawrence Free State 17, Manhattan 4
Leavenworth 25, Lansing 7
Lee's Summit North 31, Mill Valley 7
Liberal 28, South 21
Maize 27, Andover 0
Maize South 38, South 35
Manhattan 47, Lawrence Free State 7
Marais des Cygnes Valley 60, Chetopa 0
Marion 24, Douglass 14
Marmaton Valley 46, Yates Center 0
McPherson 34, Circle 17
Mid-Buchanan 49, Centralia 13
Minneola 36, Spearville 22
Mulvane 39, Independence 6
Nemaha Central 42, Silver Lake 7
Neodesha 35, Bluestem 8
Northland Christian 26, Cornerstone Family 24
Northeast 42, Crest 14
Northwest 34, East 21
Northwest 34, Garden City 7
Olathe West 21, Blue Valley West 6
Oskaloosa 18, Valley Falls 6
Oswego 65, St. Paul 18
Ottawa 41, Baldwin 6
Parsons 25, Fort Scott 22
Pawnee Heights 54, Western Plains 0
Pratt 41, Halstead 0
Rawlins County 52, Greeley County 0
Remington 42, Bennington 6
Rock Creek 21, Wamego 13
Rockhurst 35, Olathe North 8
Rossville 40, St. Marys 34
Schlagle 44, Wyandotte 0
Scott 34, Wray 12
Shawnee Heights 76, West 35
Smith Center 16, Phillipsburg 14
Smoky Valley 48, Belle Plaine 18
South 35, Pittsburg 6
South Gray 48, Satanta 0
Southeast of Saline 46, Clay Center 7
Spring Hill 35, Tonganoxie 0
St. Francis 47, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
St. John 50, Ness City 34
St. Mary's-Colgan 29, Frontenac 13
Sterling 27, Moundridge 15
Sublette 62, Deerfield 6
Sylvan-Lucas 60, St. John's/Tipton Catholic 14
Tescott 54, Southern Coffey County 0
Thunder Ridge 38, Rock Hills 0
Trego 54, Hoxie 6
Uniontown 14, Maranatha Christian Academy 6
Victoria 22, Central Plains 20
Wabaunsee 48, West Franklin 0
Washburn Rural 31, Blue Valley 15
Washington 62, Bishop Ward 42
Wellsville 43, Iola 14