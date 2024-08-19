Vote: Who is the best quarterback in Louisiana high school football entering 2024?
Recently, SBLive took a look at several of the premier quarterbacks returning for the upcoming 2024 season in Louisiana high school football.
We have selected more than 30 of the top signal-callers in the state. Now, we want to hear from you.
>> Louisiana high school football: Top quarterbacks returning in 2024
Take a look at the top quarterbacks in Louisiana
TOP QUARTERBACKS IN LOUISIANA ENTERING 2024
EMILE PICARELLA, University Lab, sr.
JACKSON BRADLEY, Oak Grove, sr.
ZACKEUS MALVEAUX, Opelousas, sr.
DIESEL SOLARI, Cecilia, sr.
BEN TAYLOR, Airline, sr.
JONATHAN DARTEZ, Vermilion Catholic, sr.
ABRAM WARDELL, Calvary Baptist, sr.
JACKSON FIRMIN, Central-Baton Rouge, sr.
JACKSON FIELDS, Destrehan, jr.
ELI FRIEND, Isidore Newman, sr.
JOSHUA BRANTLEY, Ruston, sr.
JERRY HORNE, Denham Springs, sr.
COLTON MORRIS, Loranger, sr.
PEYTON RENFRO, Iota, sr.
CHANTZ BABINEAUX, Carencro, jr.
LUKE DELAFIELD, North DeSoto, jr.
NICO VICTORIAN, Plaquemine, sr.
ELIJAH HAVEN, Dunham, so.
DILLON COMPTON, Bunkie, sr.
MONTRELL CONNER JR., Ouachita Parish, jr.
COLE BERGERON, St. Thomas More, jr.
MALACHI ZEIGLER, Benton, so.
MASON WILSON, Archbishop Shaw, sr.
PEYTON HOUSTON, Evangel Christian, so.
RIDA GHAZZALI, Riverdale, sr.
LUKE LANDRY, Catholic-New Iberia, sr.
KINGSTON JOHNSON, Live Oak, so.
HAYDEN BENOIT, Loreauville, sr.
JADEN VERRETT, George Washington Carver, sr.
CADEN DiBETTA, Acadiana, sr.
ADAM BROADNAX, Buckeye, sr.
SETH DAZET, Brother Martin, sr.
JABOREE ANTOINE, Westgate, sr.
TYLAN JOHNSON, Madison Prep, sr.